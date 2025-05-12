Celebration activities of the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” 2025

MACAU, May 12 - The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) established May 17th of each year as the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” (WTISD). The theme of this year is "Gender Equality in Digital Transformation". In order to celebrate the WTISD event and promote equitable and inclusive use of ICTs to empower people and societies for sustainable development, the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will conduct the following activities: Celebration ceremony for WTISD 2025 and thematic seminar entitled "Equality and Opportunity in Digital Transformation". CTT will distribute free commemorative envelopes for the WTISD on May 17th and offer commemorative postmark service at the General Post Office and Communications Museum. Local telecommunications operators will offer various service promotions for their customers, please contact the operators for more details.

