Advantest to Showcase Latest Test Solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, May 20-22

TOKYO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 on May 20-22 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. A gold sponsor of this 30th year special edition, Advantest will showcase innovative, sustainable test technology guided by its new corporate vision, “Be the most trusted and valued test solution company in the semiconductor value chain.”

Product and Solution Highlights

Located in Hall A on Level 1 at Booth #L1511, Advantest will showcase a wide range of solutions that address the technology challenges in the era of complexity. Through this broad product portfolio, Advantest can cater to diverse customer needs, optimizing efficiency to enable critical applications like high-performance computing (HPC), AI, automotive, and 5G/IoT, while supporting crucial technologies such as silicon photonics, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and 2.5D/3D packaging. Advantest’s product highlights will include:

Presentations

Advantest will also participate in the AI for Advanced Product Testing Forum on May 22. Don Ong, director and head of innovation, Field Service Business Group, will present “Optimizing Semiconductor Testing with AI and Digital Twin Technologies” at 10:55 a.m.

Social Media

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

