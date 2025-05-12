Press release – No. 8 / 2025

Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming healthcare investor conferences in May and June 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 12, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that the company will participate in the following healthcare investor conferences in May and June 2025:

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, May 13-15 in Las Vegas

David Kendall, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will present on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00am PT (5:00pm CET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/healthcare2025/id0V27z5.cfm.

Berenberg European Conference, May 20-22 in New York

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, to host investor meetings on Tuesday, May 20.

Barclays European Leadership Conference, May 22 in London

David Kendall, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer to participate in a panel discussion about obesity on Thursday, May 22 at 11:30am UKT (12:30pm CET). The panel will not be webcast.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 3-5 in New York

Anna Krassowska, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 5 at 11:40am ET (5:40pm CET). The fireside chat will not be webcast.

Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference, June 9-11 in Miami

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, to participate in fireside chat on Wednesday, June 11 at 4:00pm ET (10:00pm CET).

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ in the coming weeks, where replays of all webcasts are also archived.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investor and Media)

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

akrassowska@zealandpharma.com

