The road to more homes in Adelaide’s North

Hundreds of households are set to benefit from a significant new road extension in Adelaide’s northern suburbs, designed to bypass one of South Australia’s busiest suburban strips.

The final 260m extension of Newton Boulevard at Renewal SA’s Playford Alive development is open from today, connecting the housing estate with nearby Stebonheath Road, providing some traffic with alternative routes bypassing the busy Curtis Road.

The completed Newton Boulevard spans 1.95 km, featuring two single-lane roads separated by a wide landscaped median strip.

The road extension formed part of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s $5.7m civil works project for the surrounding area unlocking and servicing many of the 282 allotments that were released and sold last year on the western edge of the development.

It also creates a second main access route to Mark Oliphant College, Adelaide North Special School, and the 1,300 new residential allotments to the east announced earlier this year.

The first blocks of land in the new eastern section of Playford Alive will hit the market within the next week, helping more people realise their dream of home ownership in the popular suburb.

Thirty-five blocks will go on sale this Thursday, with six in the affordable price range. The sales are expected to be particularly popular among young families and first home buyers.

Playford Alive’s eastern extension will target a minimum of 30% affordable housing, with Renewal SA hoping to release about 240 allotments for sale per year in line with ongoing civil works.

Throughout the project expansion, an average of 590 full-time equivalent jobs will be supported annually, contributing $570 million to Gross State Product over the development period.

The State Government recently announced three development ready land parcels in the heart of the precinct were up for sale, which includes the last opportunity for additional commercial space to be built in the Playford Alive town centre.

Two of the three allotments, about 1,500 m² in size, offer the potential for up to 20 homes, while the smaller, highly visible corner allotment is suited to the delivery of a three to four-storey commercial building.

Located 30 km north of Adelaide, Playford Alive was first announced in 2008 as a partnership project between Renewal SA, the South Australian Housing Trust, the City of Playford, and the local community, renewing 500 hectares of greenfield land in Andrews Farm, Munno Para, and the renewal of Smithfield Plains and Davoren Park.

Since commencement, it has introduced thousands of homes and community facilities, including schools, a medical centre, a railway station, wetlands and parklands, a $250 million town centre, and much more.

On completion, it’s anticipated there will be more than 43,000 people living in Playford Alive.

Find out more about Playford Alive at playfordalive.com.au. For developer investment information, visit renewalsa.sa.gov.au/invest-with-us

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The completion of the Newton Boulevard extension is a major step forward for Playford Alive and Adelaide’s northern suburbs, providing the community with better connections and easing congestion on some of our busiest local roads.

By unlocking new allotments and improving local infrastructure, our Government is helping more South Australians realise their dream of home ownership.

Initiatives like this, with a strong focus on affordability and community infrastructure, are key to addressing the housing needs of our growing population.

Attributable to Tony Piccolo MP, Member for Light

This new road will be very welcome by local residents who have been campaigning for some time.

This new road will not only connect Munno Para West to Munno Para enabling easier and safer access to local schools, shops and health services, it also brings the community closer together.

The new road will also create opportunities for improving public transport routes through the local community.

Attributable to Lee Odenwalder MP, Member for Elizabeth

Congestion on Curtis Road is one of the biggest council-related issues that I hear about as I talk to locals.

The extension of Newton Boulevard will not only help residents of the immediate suburbs, but also my constituents in Blakeview and Craigmore who use Curtis Road daily.

I will continue to advocate for any measures which take the pressure off council roads like Curtis Road.

Attributable to Gay Smallwood-Smith, Newton Boulevard local and Playford City Councillor

This is something the community has been waiting for, for a long time.

The extension will make a world of difference to the residents of Munno Para West, and will connect them with Mark Oliphant College and Adelaide North Special School.