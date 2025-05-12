TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to make statewide funding announcement to address California’s mental health and homelessness crisis

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom will host a virtual press conference with California Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kim Johnson, Director of the California Department of Health Care Services Michelle Baass, and mental health leaders to make an announcement regarding his administration’s continued transformation of behavioral health services supporting California’s seriously ill and homeless populations.

WHEN: Monday, May 12 at approximately 1 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: Credentialed media interested in asking a question during the virtual press conference must RSVP by clicking here no later than 11 a.m., May 12. A link to the event will be provided upon confirmation.