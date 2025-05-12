Launch of Free Digital Obituary and Online Memorial Service That Helps Families Honor Loved Ones

The Memorial eternal flame The Memorial Tribute & Obituary

The Memorial offers a 30-day free online memorial, digital obituary, and condolence book to remember loved ones after cremation or funeral.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where connection and remembrance increasingly take place online, The Memorial announces the official launch of its digital memorial platform: a service that allows families and friends to create a free online memorial, digital obituary, and condolence book to honor loved ones.Whether following a cremation, funeral service, burial, or green burial, The Memorial provides a modern, accessible space for grieving families. The platform enables users to create a digital tribute that includes photos, videos, key life milestones, and a memorial guestbook where friends and family can leave heartfelt messages of condolence, memories, or light a virtual candle.Unlike traditional obituaries published in local newspapers with limited space and high costs, The Memorial offers a free digital obituary for 30 days, with the option to keep it active permanently. Each online memorial also comes with a personalized QR code, allowing users to place it on an urn, headstone, or printed card to give physical access to the virtual space during funeral or cremation services.“With The Memorial, we wanted to provide something deeply meaningful that also reflects how people connect today,” said Ignacio Rubio, founder of The Memorial. “It’s not about replacing the funeral home or casket, but about adding a beautiful, enduring place online where families can gather from anywhere in the world.”The Memorial has already helped families after cremation, natural burial, and traditional funerals by offering a dignified, centralized place to grieve, connect, and preserve memories. It is especially valuable for families with members in different cities or countries who cannot physically attend funeral services or graveside ceremonies.Real Families, Real Testimonials:“The online memorial has been a refuge for our family. I can visit and remember my son at any time, and seeing the photos and heartfelt messages from friends and family has given us a lot of comfort.” – Virginia G.“Creating a memorial for my father on this platform was a deeply emotional and rewarding experience. The ability to personalize every detail and add animated elements really brought his memory to life.” – John I.“The online memorial tool has been invaluable for our extended family, who live in different parts of the world. Everyone can access the memorial, leave messages and share memories.” – Dannie R.Key features include:- A free online memorial page valid for 30 days - A customizable digital obituary- A virtual condolence book moderated by the family- The ability to upload multiple images, videos, and a timeline of life events- A QR code that links to the memorial, suitable for urns or funeral programs- Annual or permanent memorial plans after the free periodThe Memorial is now available worldwide and supports multiple languages. To learn more or create a free memorial today, visit THE MEMORIAL ORG

