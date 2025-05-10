NUJ joins signatories urging Keir Starmer to enforce copyright law

"Creative copyright is the lifeblood of the creative industries." The union joins over 400 creatives and businesses including those from across theatre, arts, media and music urging action.

Ahead of a crucial vote in the House of Lords on 12 May, the National Union of Journalists has signed a letter urging Keir Starmer to accept amendments tabled by Baroness Kidron to the Data (Use and Access) Bill, that call for greater transparency requirements for artificial intelligence firms, who must inform copyright owners of works used in their AI models.

Dear Prime Minister,

Creative copyright is the lifeblood of the creative industries. It recognises the moral authority we have over our work and provides an income stream for 2.4 million people across the four nations of the United Kingdom. The fight to defend our creative industries has been joined by scores of UK businesses, including those who use and develop AI.

We are not against progress or innovation. The creative industries have always been early adopters of technology. Indeed, many of the world's greatest inventions, from the lightbulb to AI itself, have been a result of UK creative minds grappling with technology.

We are wealth creators, we reflect and promote the national stories, we are the innovators of the future, and AI needs us as much as it needs energy and computer skills. We will lose an immense growth opportunity if we give our work away at the behest of a handful of powerful overseas tech companies and with it our future income, the UK’s position as a creative powerhouse, and any hope that the technology of daily life will embody the values and laws of the United Kingdom.

The first job of any government is to protect its citizens. So, we urge His Majesty’s Government to accept the Lords Amendments in the name of Baroness Kidron that put transparency at the heart of the copyright regime and allow both AI developers and creators to develop licensing regimes that will allow for human-created content well into the future. These amendments recognise the crucial role that creative content plays in the development of generative AI. They will spur a dynamic licensing market that will enhance the role of human creativity in the UK, positioning us as a key player in the global AI supply chain.

To parliamentarians on all sides of the political spectrum and in both Houses, we urge you to vote in support of the UK creative industries. Supporting us supports the creators of the future. Our work is not yours to give away.