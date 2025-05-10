PHILIPPINES, May 10 - Press Release

May 9, 2025 Pimentel joins Catholics in welcoming Pope Leo XIV Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III joined the Catholic faithful around the world in welcoming Pope Leo XIV, expressing pride that the newly elected pontiff shares a long-standing connection with the Philippines. "I join the Catholic faithful in welcoming Pope Leo XIV as our new spiritual leader," Pimentel said Friday. "His life of service and humility is an inspiration for all who seek moral clarity and unity in today's world." Pimentel expressed hope that the new pope's ties to the Philippines will help inspire deeper faith among Filipinos. "We are honored that Pope Leo XIV shares a connection with our country," he said. "Together with the guidance of our Filipino cardinals, this moment will surely deepen the faith of many Filipinos and strengthen our spiritual commitment." Pimentel recalled the pope's 2004 pastoral visit to Cebu--then as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost--when he blessed the Santo Niño de Cebu Parish friary. Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago in 1955, is the first pope from the United States. He previously served as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru and Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. He was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2023 and elevated to cardinal bishop in early 2025. His election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21. Pimentel paid tribute to the late pontiff, calling him "an inspiring and compassionate leader whose legacy of humility and mercy will long be remembered." As the Church enters a new chapter, Pimentel urged Filipinos to pray for the new pope. "We look forward to his leadership and we join the global Church in praying for his mission."

