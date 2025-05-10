Members of Congress Break into Delaney Hall Detention Center

Delaney Hall Currently Holds Murderers, Rapists, Suspected Terrorists, and Gang Members

NEWARK, NJ –Today, as a bus of detainees was entering the security gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a group of protestors, including two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility. Representatives Robert Menendez, Jr. and Bonnie Watson Coleman and multiple protestors are holed up in a guard shack, the first security check point.

“Members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond a bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and detainees at risk. Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

The allegations made by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the proper permitting are false. We have valid permits, and inspections for plumbing and electricity, and fire codes have been cleared.

Delaney Hall Detainees Include:

On April 29, 2025, ERO Newark with the assistance of FBI Newark, arrested CHINCHILLA CABALLERO (A209 391 276) in Bloomfield, NJ pursuant to a Warrant for Arrest of Alien, Form I-200, served him with a NTA, From I-862 pursuant to section 212(a)(7)(A)(i)(I) of the INA and detained him in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. CHINCHILLA CABALLERO is a positive match to numerous TECS lookouts and is a known active member of MS13.

On April 3, 2025, INTERPOL published a Red Notice (A-4687/4-2025) for RAMOS MARIN indicating that he is wanted in Brazil for the offense of Homicide, in violation of Art. 121, paragraph 2, III and IV of the Brazilian Penal Code. On April 09, 2025, United States Border Patrol - Intel Collection Team sent a referral to ERO Newark identifying RAMOS MARIN as the subject of an active INTERPOL Red Notice and a fugitive from justice in Brazil. On April 29, 2025, ERO Newark with the assistance of HSI SAC Newark and CBP Newark arrested RAMOS MARIN (A234 578 034) in Newark, NJ pursuant to a Warrant for Arrest of Alien, Form I-200, served him with a Notice to Appear, Form I-862, and detained him in ICE custody without bond.

On May 1, 2025, ICE ERO officers together with HSI and ATF special agents arrested SARAVIA SANTAMARIA, A205 874 217, without incident outside his residence located at 1128 72nd Street, North Bergen, NJ. SARAVIA-SANTAMARIA is. SARAVIA-SANTAMARIA was served with Form I-200 Warrant of Arrest and I-286 Notice of Custody Redetermination. The ICE/ERO Newark Fugitive Operations Unit, NJ encountered SARAVIA SANTAMARIA, Dennis Josue, a citizen and national of El Salvador, pursuant to Raven operation and known and verified MS-13 gang affiliation.

On May 5, 2025, ICE Newark arrested Adonis ESTEVEZ Bello, A060 956 960, a 23-year-old citizen of Dominican Republic. ESTEVEZ has multiple felony convictions for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug trafficking, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. ESTEVEZ has active gang affiliation with street gang “Dominicans don’t play”. ERO Newark issued ESTEVEZ a Notice to Appear, and he will remain in ICE custody pending a removal hearing.

5. On May 5, 2025, ICE Newark arrested Maximo NUNEZ, A038 929 243, a 58-year-old citizen of Dominican Republic. NUNEZ has felony arrests for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruct administration of law, aggravated unlicensed driving, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, interfere with custody of children ERO Newark issued NUNEZ a Notice to Appear, and he will remain in ICE custody pending a removal hearing.

ERO Newark - Top 5 Egregious Arrests:

RED NOTICE Arrest: On February 11, 2025, ERO Newark along with FBI SAC Newark and HSI SAC Newark arrested Hugo DE LA TORRE-TOMAILLA, (A235 245 217), a citizen and national of Peru after he exited his residence in Guttenberg, NJ. DE LA TORRE-TOMAILLA is the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice and is wanted for prosecution in Peru for the crime of Violation of Sexual Freedom - Sexual Rape of a Minor, for which the penalty is a maximum of thirty years in prison. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, SAC Newark, and Homeland Security Investigations, SAC Newark arrested DE LA TORRE-TOMAILLA, a 62-year-old citizen of Peru, on February 11, 2025. DE LA TORRE-TOMAILLA is the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice related to his pending criminal charges in Mexico for the Rape of a Minor.

On May 1, 2025, ERO Newark with the assistance of DEA SAC Newark arrested Jaime Benjamin SORTO AMAYA, (A208 157 964), a citizen and national of El Salvador outside of his residence in Linden, NJ. SORTO AMAYA is a confirmed member of the transnational gang MS13. Additionally, three “B10” TECS records identify SORTO AMAYA as a “suspected terrorist”. SORTO AMAYA was served a Notice of Intent/Decision to Reinstate Prior Order and was detained at the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility pending transfer to another facility. Subject is currently detained at Delaney Hall.

On February 5, 2025, ERO Newark arrested SANCHEZ-LUNA, Jorge Luis, (A207 414 620), a citizen and national of Mexico and a Lawful Permanent Resident of the United States, in Neptune, New Jersey. SANCHEZ-LUNA has a conviction for Endangering-Sexual Conduct with Child by Caretaker. ERO Newark issued SANCHEZ-LUNA a Notice to Appear, and he will remain in ICE custody pending a removal hearing. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations – Newark arrested Jorge Luis SANCHEZ-LUNA, a 45-year-old citizen of Mexico, on February 4, 2025. On April 29, 2019, the New Jersey State Police arrested SANCHEZ-LUNA for the offenses of Aggravated Assault-Victim under 13, Aggravated Sexual Assault-Victim under 13 and Defendant over 16 and Victim Related, and Endangering-Sexual Conduct with Child by Caretaker. On July 12, 2024, the Monmouth County Superior Court found SANCHEZ-LUNA guilty of Endangering-Sexual Conduct with Child by Caretaker and sentenced him to Parole Supervision for Life and requirement to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law. SANCHEZ-LUNA committed the act of aggravated sexual assault by performing vaginal, anal, and oral penetration against the victim, his daughter, under the age of 13, from 2013 to 2019.

RED NOTICE Arrest: On January 27, 2025, ERO Newark along with FBI SAC Newark arrested JULCA-TANGOA, A241 948 372) a citizen and national of Peru and a Lawful Permanent Resident of Argentina, after he exited his residence in Paterson, NJ. JULCA-TANGOA is the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice and is wanted for prosecution in Argentina for Aggravated Simple Sexual Abuse, Abuse Aggravated by a Guardian and a Minor Under the Age of Eighteen Years of Age Taking Advantage of the Pre-existing Cohabitation (Two Facts) and Aggravated Repeated Simple Sexual Abuse by Ascending Relationship in Real Contest, for which the penalty is a maximum of ten years in prison.

RED NOTICE Arrest: On February 4, 2025, ERO Newark along with FBI SAC Newark and HSI SAC Newark arrested LOPEZ-REYES (A240 164 508) in Montclair, NJ, pursuant to a Warrant for Arrest of Alien, Form I-200, served him with a Notice to Appear, Form I-862, and detained him in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. On November 13, 2024, INTERPOL published a Red Notice, A13234/11-2024 for LOPEZ-REYES indicating that he is wanted in Mexico as a fugitive sought for Criminal Prosecution for the offense of Rape of a Child, in violation of Article 247 of the penal code of the state of Oaxaca, for which the maximum sentence is 27 years in prison.

