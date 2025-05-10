School of Engineering faculty and staff receive awards for winter 2025
MIT faculty and researchers receive many external awards throughout the year. The MIT School of Engineering periodically highlights the honors, prizes, and medals won by community members working in academic departments, labs, and centers. Winter 2025 honorees include the following:
Faez Ahmed, the American Bureau of Shipping Career Development Professor in Naval Engineering and Utilization and an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering (MechE), received a 2024 National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER Award. The CAREER program is one of NSF’s most prestigious awards that supports early-career faculty who display outstanding research, excellent education, and the integration of education and research.
Martin Zdenek Bazant, the E.G. Roos (1944) Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering (ChemE), was elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE). Membership in the NAE is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education.”
Angela Belcher, the James Mason Crafts Professor in the Department of Biological Engineering and the Department of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE), received the National Medal of Science. The award is the nation’s highest honor for scientists and innovators.
Moshe E. Ben-Akiva, the Edmund K. Turner Professor in Civil Engineering, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Membership in the NAE is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education.”
Emery Brown, the Edward Hood Taplin Professor of Medical Engineering, received the National Medal of Science. The award is the nation’s highest honor for scientists and innovators.
Charles L. Cooney, professor emeritus of the Department of ChemE, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Membership in the NAE is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education.”
Yoel Fink, the Danae and Vasilis (1961) Salapatas Professor in the DMSE, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Membership in the NAE is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education.”
James Fujimoto, the Elihu Thomson Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), is a 2025 inductee into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. Inductees are patent-holding inventors whose work has made all our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more fulfilling.
Mohsen Ghaffari, an associate professor in the Department of EECS, received a 2025 Sloan Research Fellowship. The fellowship honors exceptional researchers at U.S. and Canadian educational institutions, whose creativity, innovation, and research accomplishments make them stand out as the next generation of leaders.
Marzyeh Ghassemi, the Germeshausen Career Development Professor and associate professor in the Department of EECS and the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, received a 2025 Sloan Research Fellowship. The fellowships honor exceptional researchers at US and Canadian educational institutions, whose creativity, innovation, and research accomplishments make them stand out as the next generation of leaders.
Linda Griffith, the School of Engineering Professor of Teaching Innovation in the Department of Biological Engineering, received the 2025 BMES Robert A. Pritzker Distinguished Lectureship Award. The award is given to individuals who have demonstrated impactful leadership and accomplishments in biomedical engineering science and practice.
Paula Hammond, MIT’s vice provost for faculty and an Institute Professor in the Department of ChemE, received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. The award is the nation’s highest honor for scientists and innovators.
Kuikui Liu, the Elting Morison Career Development Professor and an assistant professor in the Department of EECS, received the 2025 Michael and Sheila Held Prize. The award is presented annually to honor outstanding, innovative, creative, and influential research in combinatorial and discrete optimization or related parts of computer science, such as the design and analysis of algorithms and complexity theory.
Farnaz Niroui, an associate professor in the Department of EECS, received a DARPA Innovation Fellowship. The highly selective program chooses fellows to develop and manage a portfolio of high-impact, exploratory research efforts to help identify breakthrough technologies for the U.S. Department of Defense.
Tomás Lozano-Pérez, the School of Engineering Professor of Teaching Excellence in the Department of EECS, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Membership in the NAE is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education.”
Kristala L. Prather, the Arthur Dehon Little Professor and head of the Department of ChemE, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Membership in the NAE is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education.”
Frances Ross, the TDK Professor in DMSE, received the Joseph F. Keithley Award for Advances in Measurement Science. The award recognizes physicists who have been instrumental in developing measurement techniques or equipment that have impacted the physics community by providing better measurements.
Henry “Hank” Smith, the Joseph F. and Nancy P. Keithley Professor of Electrical Engineering Emeritus in the Department of EECS, received the SPIE Frits Zernike Award for Microlithography. The award is presented for outstanding accomplishments in microlithographic technology, especially those furthering the development of semiconductor lithographic imaging and patterning solutions.
Eric Swanson, research affiliate at the Research Laboratory of Electronics, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Membership in the NAE is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education.”
Evelyn N. Wang, MIT's vice president for energy and climate and Ford Professor of Engineering in the Department of MechE, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Membership in the NAE is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education.”
Bilge Yildiz, the Breene M. Kerr (1951) Professor in the Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering and the DMSE, received the Faraday Medal. The award is given to individuals for notable scientific or industrial achievement in engineering or for conspicuous service rendered to the advancement of science, engineering, and technology.
- Feng Zhang, the James and Patricia Poitras Professor of Neuroscience and professor of brain and cognitive sciences and biological engineering, received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. The award is the nation’s highest honor for scientists and innovators.
