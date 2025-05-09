Second Leader of Notorious Philadelphia ‘10th and O Crew’ Sentenced to Over Four Years for Opioid Drug Conspiracy

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced today in the District of New Jersey to four years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, a highly addictive controlled substance.

According to court documents, between March 2019 and March 2024, Frank Procopio, 54, of Philadelphia, engaged in the unlawful sale of prescription oxycodone pills as a leader of South Philadelphia’s notorious “10th and O Crew.” Procopio obtained the pills from doctors’ offices in the area, and he and his co-conspirators worked in shifts to distribute the pills from a 24-hour restaurant.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement purchased pills from one of Procopio’s co-conspirators. A surveillance team then observed the co-conspirator dividing the proceeds of the transaction with Procopio. The photograph below captured Procopio (on the left) after the transaction:

FBI surveillance photograph of Procopio with a co-conspirator counting money from a controlled buy of oxycodone pills

In November 2024, Procopio pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. In June 2024, Procopio’s brother and co-leader of the 10th and O Crew, Michael Procopio, was convicted of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and sentenced to six years in prison in April 2025.

Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs of FBI Philadelphia Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge of the DEA New Jersey Field Division made the announcement.

The FBI, DEA, and Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Paul J. Koob and Nicholas K. Peone of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section prosecuted the case.

