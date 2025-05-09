Former Colombian Port Official Sentenced to Over Twelve Years in Prison for Money Laundering

A Colombian national was sentenced yesterday to 12 years and seven months in prison for conspiring to launder proceeds of bribes. The defendant was also ordered to forfeit a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder and a 2017 Porsche Cayenne that were involved in the money laundering scheme.

According to court documents, Omar Ambuila, 64, of Cali, Colombia, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to a single count of conspiracy to launder money. As part of his plea, Ambuila admitted that while he was a port official in Colombia, he accepted at least $1,000,000 in illegal bribes that he and co-conspirators laundered to the United States from Colombia. As part of the scheme, Ambuila and his co-conspirators laundered the funds for Ambuila’s benefit and used the funds to purchase luxury vehicles and pay rent on waterfront property, among other things.

“Criminals who exploit our financial system to launder their illegal gains threaten the security of the United States,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “When you try to abuse the financial system hard working Americans rely upon, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

“HSI special agents, in close coordination with all their law enforcement partners, will always work diligently to pursue those individuals and those networks of bad actors who exploit the legitimate financial system to support criminal activity,” said Special Agent in Charge John Condon of Homeland Security Investigation Tampa. “This is just another great example of this work.”

“Let this sentencing serve as a powerful reminder: the United States will not be a sanctuary for those seeking to launder the proceeds of crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Ron Loecker of the IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Tampa Field Office. “We are relentless in our pursuit of criminals who attempt to exploit our financial systems, and we will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that they face justice. This case underscores our commitment to dismantling transnational criminal operations and holding those responsible accountable, no matter where they try to hide.”

“This investigation exemplifies the FBI’s commitment to our federal law enforcement partnerships and the unified effort in identifying, investigating, and prosecuting money laundering schemes,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor of the FBI Tampa Division.

The case was investigated by HSI, IRS-CI, and the FBI.

Trial Attorneys Ariana Lazzaroni and Adrienne Rosen and Deputy Chief Joseph Palazzo of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section prosecuted the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, the Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section’s Judicial Attaché’s Office in Bogotá, the HSI Attaché’s Office in Bogotá, and the U.S. Marshals Service provided substantial assistance in securing the defendant’s extradition from Colombia.