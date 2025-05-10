Investor Alert: Wolfspeed, Driven Brands Holdings, Hasbro, and TransMedics: Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the following companies: Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX).

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Wolfspeed, Inc. against certain officers and directors.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Wolfspeed, continuously holding your shares, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/wolfspeed-inc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company alleging defendants provided the public with revenue projections that depended on Wolfspeed's Mohawk Valley fabrication facility ramping its production to meet and/or exceed demand for its 200mm wafer product. On November 6, 2024, Wolfspeed announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and unveiled guidance for the second quarter well below expectations. While defendants had repeatedly claimed that 20% utilization of the Mohawk Valley fabrication facility would result in $100 million revenue out of the facility, defendants now guided to a range 30% to 50% below that mark. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance to "demand … ramp[ing] more slowly than we originally anticipated" as "EV customers revise their launch time lines as the market works though this transition period." Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Wolfspeed's revelation. The price of Wolfspeed's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $13.71 per share on November 6, 2024, Wolfspeed's stock price fell to $8.33 per share on November 7, 2024, a decline of about 39.24% in the span of just a single day.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of the company, continuously holding your shares since October 27, 2021, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/driven-brands-holdings-inc

Recently the Court denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss a shareholder class action complaint. The complaint alleges that the claims against Defendants arise from their misrepresentations and omissions that fall into two categories: (i) statements concerning Driven’s ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) statements concerning the performance and competitive position of Driven’s car wash business segment.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Hasbro against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Hasbro, continuously holding shares since February 7, 2022, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/hasbro-inc-3

Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the filed complaint, it is alleged that defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions about the quality inventory that Hasbro held throughout the class period, and represented that its rising inventory levels reflected outstanding and anticipated demand, rather than excess supply that outpaced waning demand. As a result of the foregoing, Hasbro common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period and defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf TransMedics Group, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of TransMedics Group continuously holding shares since February 28, 2023, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/transmedics-group-inc

Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that TransMedics made false and misleading statements, while failing to disclose crucial information. Specifically, the suit contends that TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to boost business and revenue. Furthermore, it alleges that the company engaged in unsafe practices, concealed safety problems, and generally lacked adequate safety oversight, exposing TransMedics to heightened regulatory risk.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, PLLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements: In 2024, Johnson Fistel was honored to be ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by the ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition underscores our effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where we served as lead or co-lead counsel. This notable accomplishment marks the eighth occasion our firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, as determined by the total dollar value of final recoveries.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

