Franchise Luminary Shelly Sun Berkowitz Joins Tierra Encantada Board Following Incredible Growth Year

Tierra Encantada Childcare Center

Seasoned Franchise Leader Acquires Minority Stake and Takes Board Seat to Join Early Education Disruptor as They Ramp Up National Expansion

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tierra Encantada , The Leader in Spanish Immersion Early Education, today announced the appointment of Shelly Sun Berkowitz - founder of BrightStar Careand one of the most influential figures in franchising - to its Board of Directors. The move represents the latest chapter in Tierra’s ambitious growth strategy following its major capital raise led by Susquehanna Growth Equity less than one year ago. In tandem with her board appointment, Sun has acquired a small minority stake in Tierra Encantada through a secondary transaction with Susquehanna, reinforcing her long-term commitment to the company’s mission and trajectory.“Last year’s investment from Susquehanna was transformative - and this year, we’re building on that momentum,” said Kristen Denzer, Founder and CEO of Tierra Encantada. “Shelly joining our board is more than a milestone - it’s a signal that Tierra is entering a bold new phase of strategic acceleration. She understands how to scale with both discipline and heart, and we’re honored to have her at the table.”Shelly Sun Berkowitz built BrightStar Care from one location to over 400 across the country, becoming one of the most iconic names in franchising. She brings unmatched expertise in scaling high-quality, regulated services through franchising - experience that aligns perfectly with Tierra’s next chapter. “I’ve spent the past 20 years building values-driven companies that care for people at the most important stages of life,” said Shelly Sun Berkowitz. “Tierra Encantada is doing exactly that - with children. With language immersion and healthy food, Tierra is raising the bar in early education. I’m thrilled to be part of their journey.”Her appointment adds powerful bench strength to a board already focused on high-velocity growth and long-term impact. In addition to serving as Chair of the International Franchise Association and earning recognition as IFA’s Entrepreneur of the Year, Sun is a published author (Grow Smart, Risk Less) and a trusted voice in private equity and health innovation circles. Tierra Encantada has already begun deploying the capital from last year’s raise to fuel nationwide expansion, with multiple new markets opening in 2025 and beyond. Its proprietary model combines Spanish immersion, whole-child development, and global culinary experiences - offering children a transformative learning experience and parents a brand they can believe in.About Tierra EncantadaTierra Encantada is the leader in Spanish immersion early education. Since 2013, Tierra has offered an exceptional childcare experience for children ages 6 weeks through 6 years, emphasizing the holistic development of each child. The play-based curriculum is taught through the language of Spanish, providing children the opportunity to learn a second language similar to how they learn English, naturally through conversation and context. Tierra Encantada is the fastest growing Spanish immersion childcare brand in the United States, and has received numerous accolades including “Top New & Emerging Franchises” by Entrepreneur Magazine, “The 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity” by Entrepreneur Magazine, “10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America'' by Inc Magazine, as well as Inc and Financial Time’s lists of the fastest-growing privately held companies. Franchise opportunities are available across key U.S. markets. For more information, visit www.tierraencantada.com/franchise and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.Press Contact: press@tierraencantada.com

