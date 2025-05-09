Submit Release
Paul Mueller Company Announces Expiration of Share Repurchase Program and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 30 cents ($0.30) per share on its outstanding common stock.

The action was taken on May 9, 2025, by unanimous consent of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 30 cents ($0.30) per share is payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 27, 2025.

Additionally, on May 8, 2025, the tender offer, announced on March 31, 2025, expired with 6,654 shares being tendered for a total of $1,663,500. On May 12, 2025, Computershare, the Depository for the tender offer, will deliver funds to the Depository Trust Company to be disbursed to the brokerage accounts of those who tendered shares. On May 13, 2025, Computershare will mail checks to those registered shareholders who correctly tendered their shares.

