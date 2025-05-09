Landstar System to Release First Quarter Results on Tuesday May 13, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), announced today it will release its 2025 first quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, and will then hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the first quarter results. To access the webcast, visit investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts"; and then "Landstar's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call."

For those unable to participate in the live call, or for those who do not have access to the Internet, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours. The telephone replay number for the U.S. and Canada is (800) 819-5743 and for international calls is (203) 369-3828.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Contact: Jim Todd Landstar System, Inc. 904-398-9400

