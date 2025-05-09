Pu‘unēnē Avenue closed in both directions between Wākea Avenue and Papa Avenue for night work

Main, News Posted on May 9, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of an overnight full closure of Pu‘unēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in Kahului on Thursday, May 15 to Friday, May 16.

Puʻunēnē Avenue in both directions from Wākea Avenue to Papa Avenue will be closed for restriping work from 9 p.m., Thursday, May 15, to 5 a.m., Friday, May 16. Crews will be restriping the road to shift lanes to prepare for the next phase of the Pu‘unēnē Avenue Improvements project.

Access during the closure for residents on East Kauaʻi Street, Kūʻula Street, ʻAiʻai Street will be through East Papa Avenue. Traffic controllers will assist residents who have homes along Pu‘unēnē Avenue in the work zone.

Detours will be through Lono Avenue, Hina Avenue and West Papa Avenue. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/SB-NB-Detour-TCPs_Wakea_Papa-1.pdf

Road closure notifications are posted on electronic message boards at the work zone.

Following the striping work, the southbound merge lane on Pu‘unēnē Avenue at Wākea Avenue will be closed. At Kahului Baptist Church, both northbound and southbound lanes and the middle turn lane on Pu‘unēnē Avenue will be shifted east. Traffic will be maintained in both directions.

Highway users should follow all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.

The work is part of the Pu‘unēnē Avenue improvements project, designed to help improve traffic flow and enhance vehicle and freight circulation with the addition of more lanes and updated traffic signalization on one of central Maui’s main thoroughfares.