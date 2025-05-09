50th Anniversary of the Signing of the Willowbrook Consent Judgem...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

As a member of the disabilities’ community, you know what dark images the Willowbrook State School conjures in New York State, as well as the incredible progress we have made since its closure. On May 2, I was honored to join self-advocates, family members, OPWDD providers, government leaders and renowned journalist Geraldo Rivera on the College of Staten Island’s campus to honor the 50th Anniversary of the signing of the Willowbrook Consent Judgement, which occurred on April 30, 1975.

The Consent Judgement, which was followed by the closing of the school, was truly revolutionary in not only what it accomplished for people with disabilities in New York State, but for what it sparked as a worldwide disability rights movement. The progress we have made in terms of the treatment, support, and inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in New York is due to the dedicated advocacy of so many people over the past five decades. We were so fortunate to have two of those trailblazing advocates responsible for the closure of Willowbrook with us to celebrate and receive overdue accolades for their bravery. Mrs. Willie Mae Goodman, a fierce family advocate fifty years ago – and still going strong today – was awarded by OPWDD with the inaugural “Willie Mae Goodman Family Advocacy Award” to honor her tireless advocacy on behalf of her daughter Margaret and all of New York’s children with developmental disabilities. Bernard Carabello, one of New York’s first vocal self-advocates and former resident of Willowbrook, who bravely let journalist Geraldo Rivera into the building to document the atrocities, received OPWDD’s inaugural “Bernard Carabello Self-Advocacy Award” for being someone unafraid to speak truth to power. Bernard and Geraldo reiterated their first-hand accounts during the event and their lifelong relationship that has developed since that time, and caught up with each other in a lively conversation on stage – you can watch the entire program here: bit.ly/WCD50thEventVideo

As I said during my remarks, this anniversary was a momentous occasion honoring the decades of progress made for and by people with developmental disabilities and their families. Being able to hear first-hand from the people who were personally and professionally involved in this historic social justice movement was both educating and inspiring.

At OPWDD we know our work will never end, but events like this one energize me and renew my commitment to helping people with developmental disabilities have an even more inclusive future. We are all advocates, and this celebration was an affirmation of our power to make change.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Acting Commissioner