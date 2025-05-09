Attorney General Bonta Secures Nine-Year Jail Sentence Against Travel Agent Who Preyed on Immigrants

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced securing a nine-year jail sentence against serial immigrant victimizer Iqbal Randhawa for defrauding more than a dozen members of the South Asian community in Northern California. Between 2017 and 2020, each victim hired Randhawa, a travel agent, to purchase airline tickets, paying him between $1,100 and $12,000. Instead of buying the tickets, Randhawa provided fraudulent itineraries and stole the funds.



“My office is dedicated to seeing those who defraud vulnerable Californians pay for their crimes,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I am thankful for the tireless work of my team in this case. Today’s announcement should serve as a reminder: If you break the law and engage in fraud and theft, my office will hold you accountable.”

In addition to this scheme, Randhawa committed over $89,000 in credit card fraud, using stolen credit information to purchase legitimate airline tickets. He then sold these tickets to paying customers to keep his travel agency afloat. After two trials, he was found guilty of 11 felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement and two felony counts of violating the Seller of Travel laws. The court also found several aggravating factors, including the vulnerability of the victims, the significant financial losses involved, and the callous nature of Randhawa’s conduct.

This case was prosecuted by the California Department (DOJ) of Justice’s Cybercrime Section which is a team of professional prosecutors, investigators, auditors, analysts, and paralegals. The unit investigates, and prosecutes technology-related crimes in California, including unauthorized intrusions, internet fraud, scams or confidence schemes committed by means of electronic media, money laundering via cryptocurrency or electronic transfer, organized retail crimes involving significant digital evidence, cyberstalking, and cyber-extortion or cyber-exploitation. This case was also investigated by Northern CA Computer Crimes Task Force and DOJ’s Seller of Travel Program section.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.