Applied Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaking Abstract for Oral Presentation at the Peripheral Nerve Society 2025 Annual Meeting

Late-breaking oral presentation to include full 12-month clinical data from INSPIRE registrational Phase 3 trial in addition to topline 18-month and 24-month data from patients prior to open-label extension

NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating transformative treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will present full 12-month clinical results from the INSPIRE Phase 3 trial of govorestat (AT-007) in a late-breaking abstract selected for oral presentation at the Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) 2025 Annual Meeting, being held May 17-20, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The presentation will also include new topline 18-month and 24-month data prior to the transition to the open-label extension study. The INSPIRE Phase 3 trial was a double-blind, placebo-controlled registrational trial to evaluate the effect of govorestat in patients with Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (SORD) Deficiency, a subtype of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease. The Company previously shared topline results from an analysis of 12-month group-level data from the INSPIRE trial in February 2024.

Presentation Details

Title: INSPIRE CMT-SORD Clinical Trial: Month 18 and Month 24 INSPIRE Trial Results and Designing the Next Randomized Study

Oral Presentation Number: 597

Presenter: Evan Bailey, MD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Date and Time: Sunday, May 18, 2025, 12:25 - 12:40 p.m. BST

About Govorestat (AT-007)

Govorestat is a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) being developed for the treatment of multiple rare diseases including Charcot-Marie-Tooth Sorbitol Dehydrogenase Deficiency (CMT-SORD), Classic Galactosemia, and phosphomannomutase 2 congenital disorder of glycosylation (PMM2-CDG).

Govorestat has received Orphan Medicinal Product Designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for both Galactosemia and CMT disease. Govorestat has also received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Galactosemia, phosphomannomutase 2 deficiency, and SORD Deficiency; Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Galactosemia and PMM2-CDG; and Fast Track designation for Galactosemia.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in rare diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, govorestat, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Classic Galactosemia, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Sorbitol Dehydrogenase Deficiency (CMT-SORD) and phosphomannomutase 2 congenital disorder of glycosylation (PMM2-CDG).

To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on X at @Applied_Tx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding the strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “predicts” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, expressed or implied statements regarding the (i) continued development and advancement of AT-007 and (ii) potential of AT-007 for the treatment of multiple rare diseases, including CMT-SORD, Classic Galactosemia and CDG. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (i) our plans to develop, market and commercialize our product candidates, (ii) the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and our research and development programs, (iii) our ability to take advantage of expedited regulatory pathways for any of our product candidates, (iv) our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing, (v) our ability to successfully acquire or license additional product candidates on reasonable terms and advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, (vi) our ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional funding, (vii) our ability to obtain and timing of regulatory approval of our current and future product candidates, (viii) the anticipated indications for our product candidates, if approved, (ix) our expectations regarding the potential market size and the rate and degree of market acceptance of such product candidates, (x) our ability to fund our working capital requirements and expectations regarding the sufficiency of our capital resources, (xi) the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates, (xii) our intellectual property position and the duration of our patent rights, (xiii) developments or disputes concerning our intellectual property or other proprietary rights, (xiv) our expectations regarding government and third-party payor coverage and reimbursement, (xv) our ability to compete in the markets we serve, (xvi) the impact of government laws and regulations and liabilities thereunder, (xvii) developments relating to our competitors and our industry, (xviii) our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the agreements entered into in connection with our partnership with Advanz Pharma and (xix) other factors that may impact our financial results. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur at all. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

