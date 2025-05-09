Less Cancer Calls on Congress to Exercise Compassion as DOGE Cuts Cancer Research and Prevention Initiatives

This is not leadership. It's abandonment disguised as reform. Nearly every family has faced cancer. We will not be able to effectively fight this disease without these essential agencies intact.” — Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less Cancer , a 501(c)3 charity working to educate the public and create proactive public policies regarding cancer and cancer prevention, is calling on Congress and the public to advocate for restoration of funding for organizations including the National Institutes of Health’s cancer research and prevention programs, the Department of Health and Human Services programs that serve children, families, seniors, rural communities and the chronically ill and the National Cancer Institute that faces a 10-11% cut, about $700 million for programs that are already operating on tight budgets.“These programs are being slashed under the guise of ‘efficiency’ and ‘overhaul,” said Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer. “What’s replacing them is not thoughtful innovation or well-researched alternatives. It’s uncertainty, conspiracy-laced rhetoric and a daily dose of gaslighting in trying to convince Americans that science is optional, that expertise is elitism and we can somehow build a healthier nation while tearing down the very foundations that make health possible.”On a blog on Medium , Couzens further outlined the impact that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts are having, and will have, on cancer research, prevention and overall health. “Not all harm comes loudly,” he said. “Sometimes, it is hidden in polite language—words like ‘efficiency,’ ‘streamlining,’ or ‘fiscal discipline.’ But, when these words lead to cuts in cancer research, slashed disease prevention programs and the unraveling of the very systems meant to protect those in need, we must call it what it is: a quiet, dangerous form of cruelty.”Couzens urges all Americans to write their Congressional leaders and protest these cuts. “This isn’t leadership, it’s abandonment disguised as reform,” cautions Couzens. “Nearly every American family has faced cancer. We will not be able to effectively fight this disease without these essential agencies intact.”Links to Congressional offices can be found in the blog. “Please write today. Millions of lives depend on this,” Couzens added.For more information on Less Cancer, visit www.lesscancer.org About Less CancerFounded in 2004 by Bill Couzens, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as “Less Cancer.” The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer and cancer prevention. For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org

