Striping crews painting stripes on highways; drivers asked to slow down

LANDER, Wyo – Wyoming Department of Transportation striping crews are painting stripes on highways in central and northwest Wyoming, and crews are asking for help from drivers this spring and summer.

"We really need people to give us a brake. Spring striping is centerline striping, which is a 15 mph process," said WYDOT rural striping foreman Kyle Jorgensen of Lander. "Please slow down."

This coming week, WYDOT's rural striping crew will be working between Riverton and Diversion Dam on U.S. 26, and on highways near Thermopolis,