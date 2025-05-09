FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 9, 2025

Vermont State Historic Sites Opening for 2025 Season

Festivities kick off May 16 at Bennington Battle Monument

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation announces the opening of the State Historic Sites for the 2025 season which will include events for kids and families, patriots and loyalists, hiking enthusiasts, and more. The first to open is the Bennington Battle Monument on Friday, May 16. Then Chimney Point, Hubbardton Battlefield, Mount Independence, and President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site open on Friday, May 23. Lastly, the site of Vermont’s first U.S. President, the President Chester A. Arthur State Historic Site, opens Saturday, May 24.

“The Vermont State Historic Sites present history where it happened and provide exciting experiences for everyone,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, State Historic Preservation Officer. “This year we are honoring the Semiquincentennial with events, exhibits, and lectures that highlight the America Revolution, signing of the Declaration of Independence, and Vermonters’ role in the fight for independence. We invite you to discover Vermont’s rich heritage and how it impacted our national story.”

The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site has installed a new exhibit in the Museum and Education Center examining how Revolutionary-era ideals purveyed President Calvin Coolidge’s administration in the 1920s. The ornamental plaster frieze and mural studies depicting significant events in American history by Constantino Brumidi, artist for the U.S. Capitol, will be displayed at Mount Independence. In collaboration with the Mount Independence Coalition, noted historian Willard Sterne Randall will speak about his new historical biography, John Hancock: First to Sign, First to Invest in America’s Independence, at Mount Independence on June 14th. Hubbardton Battlefield will present a lecture entitled The Strong Women of Western Vermont during the American Revolution on June 29th. On July 4th, celebrate the founding of our nation with a reading of the Declaration of Independence at Bennington Battle Monument or walk in the parade to the Plymouth Cemetery to lay a commemorative wreath from the White House to honor Calvin Coolidge on his 153rd birthday. You can also join the living history reenactment of the 1777 Battle of Hubbardton, the only engagement of the American Revolution fought entirely in what would become Vermont soil, on the weekend of July 12-13 at Hubbardton Battlefield.

Senator Justin Morrill State Historic Site in Strafford and Old Constitution House in Windsor are closed this season for preservation. Bennington Battle Monument will be closed the week of June 9th for routine maintenance on the exterior of the structure. It will reopen to the public for Vermont Days June 14th.

For more information on the Vermont State Historic Sites including hours of operation and the 2025 events schedule visit our website.

