Hampton University and Hinds Community College at Utica join the Thurgood Marshall College Fund as member schools

Washington, D.C., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) added Hampton University (Hampton) in Virginia and Hinds Community College at Utica (Hinds CC) in Mississippi to its member schools, now totaling 57 institutions consisting of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) and historically Black community colleges (HBCCs).

“It’s an honor to welcome Hampton University and Hinds Community College at Utica to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund community,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “Hampton is recognized as an exceptional HBCU in Virginia and the nation, with an active and generous alumni base. Hinds Community College at Utica is the oldest of the community college’s six campuses and holds an HBCU designation.”

Dr. Williams said he looks forward to a partnership with both institutions that benefits their students through scholarships, internships, mentoring and more.

Located in Hampton, Virginia near the Chesapeake Bay, the university is a dynamic, progressive institution of higher education, providing a broad range of technical, liberal arts and graduate degree programs. Hampton offers more than 101 academic programs. One initiative to increase and retain the male population stood out to the TMCF Board of Directors during its spring meeting. The Hampton Man Initiative (HMI) aims to increase persistence, degree completion and graduate school matriculation rates for its male students through a variety of services and opportunities.

“Hampton University is extremely excited about joining the Thurgood Marshall College Fund community of exceptional HBCUs, HBCCs and PBIs,” Lt. Gen. Darrell K. Williams, president of Hampton, said. “We share TMCF’s commitment to student success, and we look forward to the increased access to scholarships, professional development and career opportunities for our students. More importantly, we are excited about the deeper collaborations with our fellow HBCUs, HBCCs and PBIs, and to advancing TMCF’s mission of preparing the next generation of workforce talent through leadership development.”

Located in Utica, Mississippi, Hinds Community College at Utica was established in 1903 as Utica Junior College but later merged with Hinds in 1982. The campus will serve as a site for TMCF’s Seeking, Observing and Achieving Results program (SOAR) in the summer. SOAR brings high school students to HBCU and HBCC campuses to experience life in a collegiate setting and learn more about higher education through seminars, presentations, networking opportunities, workshops and more. The campus also has an award-winning broadcast program, which Dr. Williams visited and was featured on during a site visit.

“The Utica campus has a rich history of empowering students through education,” Jonathan W. Townes, Vice President of Career & Technical Education & HBCU Initiatives at Hinds CC, said. “Joining TMCF not only honors this history but also opens new avenues for our students, faculty and staff to access scholarships, leadership development programs and career opportunities. Being accepted as a TMCF member institution is a testament to our commitment to academic excellence and student success.”

Both institutions were approved as member schools during the TMCF Board of Directors spring meeting.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

