Michael G. Wallace Joins GetHairMD, LLC as COO & CFO, Reuniting with Paul R. Herchman Jr.

Bruce Vermeulen Elevated to Co-CEO Amid Rapid National Expansion

His expertise in the financial aspects of our business, operational discipline and in scaling healthcare ventures is unmatched.” — Paul Herchman

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD, LLC, a leading innovator in medically proven hair restoration solutions with exclusive protected territories for partnering physicians, proudly announces two significant leadership appointments that signal the company’s continued acceleration and national scale.Michael G. Wallace has joined GetHairMD as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reuniting with CEO Paul R. Herchman Jr., with whom he previously built and led Medical Alliance, Inc., taking it public on NASDAQ in 1996 and ultimately selling it to ICN Pharmaceuticals, now part of Bausch Health. Wallace brings decades of leadership in healthcare services, financial strategy, and operational scale, and will oversee day-to-day operations, strategic growth initiatives, and financial management."Reuniting with Mike is incredibly exciting and important for the future of GetHairMD," said Herchman. "His expertise in the financial aspects of our business, operational discipline and in scaling healthcare ventures is unmatched. Together, we’re positioned to elevate GetHairMD into the most trusted and scalable brand in hair restoration."At the same time, Bruce Vermeulen, who has played a pivotal role in brand development, market strategy, and commercial success at GetHairMD, has been promoted to Co-Chief Executive Officer, joining Herchman in leading the company into its next phase of growth.“Bruce has been a driving force behind our brand and national momentum,” said Herchman. “As Co-CEO, his leadership will be even more influential as we expand our physician network, enhance patient engagement, and build a category-defining brand.”“I’m honored to take on this new role,” said Vermeulen. “Together with Paul, Mike, and our other executives we are building a business that sets the new standard in clinical hair restoration—based on science, trust, and patient results.”Wallace added, “It’s a privilege to join a leadership team with such vision and proven success. I look forward to contributing to GetHairMD’s continued innovation, growth, and operational excellence.”GetHairMD continues to expand across the U.S., offering patients clinically proven hair restoration solutions through a physician-directed network supported by proprietary technologies and exclusive global partnerships.About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a licensor/franchisor, manufacturer, distributor, and physician-directed network committed to providing the most effective, medically proven hair restoration solutions. Built by industry veterans and leading physicians, GetHairMD combines clinical expertise, proprietary technology, and compassionate care to deliver trusted outcomes nationwide.For more information, visit www.gethairmd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.