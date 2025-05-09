Commissioner Farley Honors Workers in NC Who Were Injured or Lost Their Lives on the Job

Transcription:

"Hi – I’m Labor Commissioner Luke Farley.

Everyone deserves to go home safe at the end of the workday. At the Department of Labor, our top priority is keeping North Carolina’s workers safe and healthy on the job, and prosperous at home. But despite our best efforts, we know that accidents still happen sometimes.

And today, we pause to honor the workers in North Carolina who were injured or lost their lives on the job.

Behind every name is a life… a story… a family that’s been changed forever.

At the Department of Labor, we’re working every day to build a culture of safety across our state. Because safety isn’t just a policy — it’s personal.

We’re holding bad actors accountable, while partnering with employers to build strong, effective safety programs that protect every worker.

Our vision is simple: to make North Carolina the safest place to work in the country.

Today, we remember the fallen workers. And we honor them by fighting for a safer future — for every worker, for every shift, and for every job site.

Thank you for standing with us in this mission.

God bless you and God bless the state on North Carolina.”