Senate Passes 2025-26 Budget Prioritizing Affordability, Shielding New Yorkers from Federal Threats

Amid significant uncertainty and looming federal cuts, the New York State Senate passed a State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2025-2026 budget prioritizing affordability and relief to New York’s working families. The strategic financial plan safeguards economic security, prepares the state for potential financial challenges, and makes strategic investments in education, housing, healthcare, public safety, and environmental stewardship to ensure future stability and equity.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “With this budget, we take important steps toward addressing the challenges facing New Yorkers, providing meaningful relief to families, and protecting our state from harmful federal policies. Our proactive approach aims to support New Yorkers today while preparing us for the challenges ahead. I’m proud of the Members of the Senate Majority for their input, advocacy, and relentless efforts on behalf of their constituents and all New Yorkers throughout this difficult budget process. I also thank Governor Hochul and Assembly Speaker Heastie for their partnership in navigating these challenging waters. I look forward to continuing to deliver results for New Yorkers throughout the remainder of this legislative session.”

Deputy Leader Mike Gianaris said, “The State Senate worked tirelessly to craft a budget that serves our communities and delivers tangible benefits for New Yorkers amidst a federal government intent on doing them harm. I am proud that we achieved important policy priorities that will result in putting more money in the pockets of New Yorkers. By lowering middle-class tax rates, expanding the child tax credit, cutting utility costs, and investing in stable, affordable housing, we are making New York a more affordable place to live and thrive. Additionally, we are investing in New York’s public transit systems, keeping our buses and subways running, modernizing infrastructure, and supporting the workers who keep our cities moving. These are just a few of the ways this budget delivers for New Yorkers, ensuring our state remains a place of opportunity and stability.”

Senate Finance Chair, Senator Liz Krueger said, “This budget begins to chip away at the affordability crisis for regular New Yorkers, by cutting taxes for the middle class, reducing the Payroll Mobility Tax for small and medium-sized businesses, expanding the child tax credit, paying off unemployment insurance debt, providing universal free school meals, and finally creating a housing access voucher program pilot. We have been able to achieve this while keeping our fiscal house in order and funding the critical MTA Capital Plan. There is still an immense amount of work to do to address the many crises bearing down on our state, but this budget moves us in the right direction.”