Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,469 in the last 365 days.

Alaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX:AD.UN) is pleased to announce the results of voting on the election of trustees at its annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 9, 2025. Each nominee trustee recommended by management and listed in the Trust's information circular and proxy statement dated March 20, 2025, was elected as a trustee for a term ending at the next annual meeting of unitholders. The results of the voting for each individual trustee are set forth below:

  Trustee   For   Withhold
  Peter Grosskopf   10,302,433 (99.18%)   85,658 (0.82%)
  Stephen King   10,315,001 (99.30%)   73,090 (0.70%)
  Robert Bertram   9,990,402 (96.17%)   397,689 (3.83%)
  Sophia Langlois   10,004,440 (96.31%)   383,651 (3.69%)
  Kim Lynch Proctor   10,006,357 (96.33%)   381,734 (3.67%)
  Felix-Etienne Lebel   10,287,127 (99.03%)   100,964 (0.97%)
  Sarah Hughes   10,298,610 (99.14%)   89,481 (0.86%)
 

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Alaris' profile later today.

For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com  

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") primarily through structured equity. The primary goal of our structured equity investments is to deliver stable and predictable returns to our unitholders through both cash distributions and capital appreciation. This strategy is enhanced by common equity positions, which allow us to generate returns in alignment with the founders of our Private Company Partners.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more