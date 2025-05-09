DP World Signs Agreement to Launch $760M Port & Free Trade Zone in Dominican Republic

Expansion to boost cargo capacity, attract $3.9 billion in foreign investment, and position Dominican Republic as a regional nearshoring and trade hub

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has signed a landmark US$760 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of the Dominican Republic to expand the Port of Caucedo and its Free Trade Zone, setting the stage for the country to become a leading manufacturing and logistics hub for the Americas.

The MoU, signed with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMES (MICM), initiates negotiations that will raise Caucedo’s container handling capacity from 2.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) to approximately 3.1 million TEUs, while unlocking 225 hectares of development-ready land for the Free Trade Zone.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Group CEO of DP World, said: “This agreement marks a major step forward in our vision -- shared with our local partners and stakeholders -- to enhance the country’s competitiveness and connectivity, creating greater opportunities for local communities and businesses to thrive.”

“By boosting capacity and enabling nearshoring opportunities, we will transform Caucedo into the most advanced logistics hub in the Caribbean, not only strengthening supply chain resilience across the Americas but also creating a powerful engine for economic growth and job creation in the Dominican Republic. We are proud to deepen our partnership with the government and people of this vibrant nation, building a future where trade works better for everyone.”

DP World, which has operated in the Dominican Republic for over 25 years, currently manages both the marine terminal at the Port of Caucedo, and the adjacent 86-hectare Free Trade Zone Park. Since 2003, the company has invested more than $700 million in its development, boosting capacity from 900,000 TEUs in 2003 to 2.5 million TEUs today through steady investment and modernization. Combined, these strengthen the Dominican Republic’s in facilitating trade and logistics throughout the Caribbean.

Investment Breakdown

The new $760 million investment will be split evenly:

$380 million for the port, including the expansion of the quay and breakwater to accommodate next-generation vessels and general cargo operations, new ship-to-shore cranes, yard equipment, advanced surveillance systems and security infrastructure, and upgrades to gates, roads and automation systems.

$380 million for the Free Trade Zone, including a new road network, utilities, a commercial and marketing center to attract global tenants, and pre-built storage units.

A Gateway for the Americas

DP World estimates the combined project will add 300,000 TEUs a year of cargo volume, attract US$3.9 billion in FDI, driving US$4 billion in new manufacturing output to support thousands of new jobs.

Morten Johansen, Chief Operating Officer, DP World Americas, said: “This is a transformative investment, not just in infrastructure, but in the future of the Dominican economy. The expansion is expected to generate billions in foreign direct investment, create thousands of new jobs, and solidify the Dominican Republic’s position as a premier destination for nearshoring and global trade. We are proud to help unlock the country’s full potential and build a foundation for long-term prosperity.”

With its proximity to U.S. markets and duty-free access, the Dominican Republic offers a compelling environment for manufacturers and logistics providers, with competitive costs and robust tax incentives. Caucedo already serves as a vital transshipment and logistics hub in the region, and this expansion will enhance its role as a launchpad for global trade.

