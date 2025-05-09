Kings Bay, GA, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | B-ROLL AND INTERVIEW LINK INCLUDED:

Brad Keselowski Visits Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay to Unveil Special Patriotic Paint Scheme on No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford

KINGS BAY, GA (May 8, 2025) - NASCAR champion and co-owner of RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski, visited Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Wednesday, for a special event honoring America’s undersea warfighters. The visit included a tour of the base’s facilities, time spent with active-duty Sailors and civilian workforce, and the official unveiling of a patriotic paint scheme for the No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang, which will hit the track for the Memorial Day Weekend race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

The event was part of a collaborative effort between RFK Racing, the U.S. Navy, and BlueForge Alliance (BFA) to support a national campaign to accelerate the revitalization of the maritime industrial base.

The custom paint scheme features bold red, white, and blue elements inspired by the silent service to recognize and support the men and women of the Navy’s Submarine Force and to promote the BuildSubmarines.com platform to recruit, educate and train the workforce needed to build and sustain our nations submarine force.

The visit not only honored those who serve at sea, but also those who serve behind the scenes—shipfitters, welders, electricians, engineers, and planners—who ensure our submarines are maintained, modernized, and ready to deploy.

“It was an incredible honor to visit Kings Bay and spend time with the brave Sailors who protect our nation from beneath the sea and the civilians who work tirelessly to keep our submarines ready, safe, and mission-capable,” said Keselowski. “Their commitment, discipline, and courage are truly inspiring, and I’m proud that our No. 6 car will carry a design that celebrates their service.”

The Kings Bay appearance, which coincided with National Skilled Trades Day, showcased the career opportunities in the maritime sector. Wednesday’s event featured a series of engagements between Keselowski and Navy leadership, shipyard teams, civilian workforce, and service members.

“We deeply appreciate the support and recognition from Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, and the BuildSubmarines.com initiative,” said Rear Adm. Robert Wirth, Commander, Submarine Group 10. “This visit and the patriotic car design are meaningful tributes to the extraordinary work of our submariners and the skilled civilians who maintain the fleet to ensure our national security.”

During his visit, Keselowski met with leadership from Submarine Group Ten before touring the Trident Refit Facility. He also visited key work areas, including the Hull Shop and Refit Wharf, where he unveiled the custom RFK Racing paint scheme inspired by the submarine fleet—paying tribute to the skilled workforce behind the nation’s undersea deterrent.

The initiative is part of the Navy and BFA’s broader mission to engage the public and elevate awareness around the vital role of undersea defense and the skilled workforce behind it.

“This visit is a great example of how the BuildSubmarines platform can spur connection between industry, community, and the Navy, and is a key enabler to meet our shipbuilding labor demand,” said Kiley Wren, co-founder and co- chief executive of BlueForge Alliance. “We’re thrilled to partner with RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski to highlight the dedication of our Sailors and civilian workforce and to inspire the next generation of skilled trades to support America’s shipbuilding industry.”

“It’s an honor to be here and meet the people who keep our Navy strong,” said Keselowski. “These Sailors and civilian workers I met are doing mission-critical work. If our sport can help raise awareness and inspire more Americans to be part of that mission – whether in uniform or in the maritime industry, I’m proud to play a small role in it.”

As the No. 6 Ford Mustang hits the track this Memorial Day, it carries more than a patriotic design. It carries a message of gratitude, pride, and a call to action for the next generation of American shipbuilders.

