FioBit Launches New AI-Powered Mining: Automatically Mine Bitcoin Without Equipment Using the Best AI Mining Rig (2025’s Top Bitcoin Cloud Mining Provider Review)

Experience Hands-Free Bitcoin Mining with FioBit’s Advanced AI Cloud Miner — Earn Daily Passive Income from BTC, ETH, and LTC Without Any Hardware or Setup

Sydney, Australia, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, the landscape of cryptocurrency mining is shifting rapidly from hardware dependency to intelligent automation. Leading this transformation is FioBit, which has officially launched its latest AI-powered Bitcoin cloud mining system. With no mining hardware, no energy consumption on the user side, and no technical knowledge required, users can now start earning passive income directly through their smartphones or browsers.

This new release enhances FioBit’s smart scheduling engine and integrates it with clean-energy data centers worldwide. The result is a high-efficiency, AI-driven platform that positions FioBit as a top-tier solution in the 2025 Bitcoin cloud mining market.





What Is FioBit.com AI Cloud Mining?

The FioBit.com AI mining system uses a machine learning-based algorithm to optimize hash power allocation. By continuously analyzing real-time market data such as mining difficulty, coin profitability, and network traffic, the system automatically routes resources to the most profitable mining pools—all without any user intervention.

Key features include:

No mining hardware or setup needed

$100 free bonus for new users to try the system risk-free

to try the system risk-free AI-based mining optimization to maximize returns

to maximize returns Daily payouts with capital returned at contract completion

Short-term contracts (1 to 7 days) for flexible reinvestment

for flexible reinvestment Powered by 100% green energy to align with ESG standards

Click to visit fiobit.com and get $100 for free



Bitcoin Auto-Mining Plans Available in 2025



The following chart illustrates the potential profit you can achieve.





Miner Type Price Duration Daily Profit Total Return ROI WhatsMiner M63S+ 424Th/s $200 1 Day $7.00 $7.00 3.5% Antminer S21 Hyd 335Th/s $1,200 3 Days $37.20 $111.60 9.3% Antminer S21 XP Hyd 473Th/s $16,800 7 Days $840.00 $5,880.00 35% Antminer S21 XP+ Hyd 500Th/s $60,000 2 Days $4,800.00 $9,600.00 16%





All plans offer daily payouts and automatic return of capital at maturity. Users can choose to reinvest or withdraw at their discretion through FioBit's secure dashboard.

Why FioBit Is the Best Bitcoin Cloud Mining Platform in 2025

According to a joint report by CryptoCompare and CoinDesk, over 74% of crypto investors in 2025 prefer low-barrier mining solutions. FioBit meets this demand by combining intelligent automation with user-friendly design.

Key advantages include:

AI-managed smart allocation that adapts to market trends in real time

that adapts to market trends in real time Full legal compliance with international data and financial standards

with international data and financial standards High platform credibility with over 150,000 users in 150+ countries

with over 150,000 users in 150+ countries Simple onboarding suitable for both crypto newcomers and professionals

User Experience: From HODLing to Earning

"I used to just hold Bitcoin and wait. Now with FioBit, I earn every day without doing anything manually." — Mark S., San Francisco, USA

Final Thoughts: A New Era of Bitcoin Investment

FioBit is redefining how people mine Bitcoin . By removing technical barriers and integrating renewable infrastructure with AI automation, it turns every connected device into a passive income engine.

If you’re searching for a zero-maintenance, high-efficiency way to grow your crypto portfolio, FioBit’s AI cloud mining platform is the must-try option for 2025.

Visit www.fiobit.com to claim your free mining bonus and start earning Bitcoin automatically.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





info@fiobit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.