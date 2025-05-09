California launches new AI-powered chatbot that provides wildfire resources in 70 languages

Whether looking for home hardening strategies, defensible space guidance, or the latest on wildfire incidents over 10 acres across the state, users now have a simpler, more accessible way to get the answers they need—any time, day or night.

“In an era of fast-moving wildfires, fast-moving information is essential,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “Tools like this help ensure Californians from all walks of life get the guidance they need to stay safe and informed.”

The initiative underscores CAL FIRE’s commitment to modernizing public communication tools and expanding equitable access to vital information about wildfire preparedness, emergency incidents, and career opportunities in fire service.

CAL FIRE is a global leader in utilizing innovation and technology to fight fires smarter, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), satellites, and more for wildfire detection, projection, response and suppression. CAL FIRE, in partnership with UC San Diego, was previously recognized by TIME magazine for its Best Invention of 2023, for using Artificial Intelligence to monitor over 1,000 cameras throughout the state and detect wildfires, allowing CAL FIRE to respond faster.

At the same time, California has built up the largest aerial firefighting fleet in the world, including the recently added – and night-time capable – firefighting Fire Hawk helicopters to quickly and effectively contain wildfires..

In addition to nearly doubling the state’s budget for CAL FIRE in recent years, the state has also dramatically increased work to prevent wildfire. While 57% of California’s forests are federally managed, the state government manages only 3% of the forestland. On state land, more than 2,200 projects are complete or underway, and in recent years, California has treated nearly 2 million acres – made possible by scaling up investments to 10 times the amount from when the Governor took office in 2019.

Visit fire.ca.gov to try the chatbot and explore wildfire preparedness resources for your home, family, and community.