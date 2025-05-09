Efforts to Combat Food Insecurity in Montgomery County will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, August 5 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Registration for MCPS Summer School will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Juan Cruz, performance management and data analyst at the Montgomery County Office of Food Systems Resilience, and Edith Lozada, Spanish communications specialist and Spanish language public information officer at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The show will air on Friday, May 9 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía features the Office of Food Systems Resilience (OFSR), which leads interagency efforts to develop and implement budgetary, regulatory and operational strategies aimed at creating a more equitable, efficient, resilient and sustainable food system in Montgomery County.

The OFSR envisions a community where all residents have access to healthy, nutritious and culturally appropriate foods without financial hardship, and a local food system that can adapt to change and disruption. Mr. Cruz will discuss the office’s current initiatives and programs.

The radio program will conclude with information about summer school and the registration period, which is now open for MCPS students.

MCPS Summer School 2025 will primarily support high school students who need to earn credits toward graduation. Both in-person and virtual high school programs will be available this year. Additional non-credit course opportunities may also be offered at local high schools.

Summer programming will also be offered to K–12 students who receive special education services and qualify for Extended School Year (ESY) services, as well as students in Title I elementary and middle schools through the ELO-SAIL program. Ms. Lozada will share details about the registration process and financial assistance available for eligible students.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

