Labor Commissioner Luke Farley recertifies two major Davidson County employers as Carolina Star sites

At a ceremony in Linwood on Friday, March 7, Labor Commissioner Luke Farley recertified two major Davidson County employers as Carolina Star sites. Both the Owens & Minor Healthcare Logistics and Supply Chain Management plant and its resident contractor, Facility Logistic Services, were recertified. This marks the ninth certification for Owens & Minor and the third for Facility Logistic Services. Together, Owens & Minor and Facility Logistics Services employ 315 people in Davidson County.

Owens & Minor first earned a Carolina Star certification in 1995 and has been a part of the Star program since the program’s inception. Facility Logistic Services first earned Carolina Star certification in 2011.

“It’s a privilege to recertify Owens & Minor and Facility Logistic Services as Carolina Star sites," Commissioner Farley said. "These recertifications represent hard work and determination by both management and employees to meet the strict requirements to be designated as a Carolina Star site. I congratulate both companies for their commitment to employee safety.”

Owens & Minor Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company with more than 20,000 employees worldwide.

Founded in August 2007, Facility Logistic Services (FLS) was created to meet the local warehousing, distribution and manufacturing needs of a Fortune 500 company. FLS has grown from one location with 22 employees to over 280 employees managing facilities across the U.S.

The Carolina Star Program is the premier recognition program of the North Carolina Department of Labor. Employers must meet strict requirements like a favorable onsite evaluation by the Star Program evaluation team within 36 months of the initial onsite Star evaluation and every 60 months thereafter. Only 142 businesses out of more than 900,000 private sector employers in the state have a Carolina Star certification—they represent the best of the best in workplace safety.

For more information about the Carolina Star program, including joining the program, please contact LaMont Smith (lamont.smith@labor.nc.gov), Carolina Star’s recognition program manager, or call 919-707-7852 for more information.