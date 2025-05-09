Labor Commissioner Luke Farley recertifies two New Hanover County employers as Carolina Star sites

At a ceremony in Castle Hayne on Wednesday, April 9, N.C. Department of Labor Commissioner Luke Farley recertified two New Hanover County employers as Carolina Star sites. Both the American Chrome and Chemicals plant and its resident contractor, Mundy Maintenance and Services, were recertified. This marks the sixth certification for American Chrome and Chemicals and the fifth for Mundy Maintenance and Services. Together, American Chrome and Chemicals and Mundy Maintenance and Services employ 181 people in New Hanover County.

American Chrome and Chemicals first earned a Carolina Star certification in 1996. Mundy Maintenance and Services first earned Carolina Star certification in 1997.

“It’s a privilege to recertify American Chrome and Chemicals and Mundy Maintenance and Services as Carolina Star sites," Commissioner Farley said. "These recertifications represent hard work and determination by both management and employees to meet the strict requirements to be designated as a Carolina Star site. I congratulate both companies for their commitment to employee safety.”

The Carolina Star Program is the premier recognition program of the North Carolina Department of Labor. Employers must meet strict requirements, like a favorable onsite evaluation by the Star Program evaluation team within 36 months of the initial onsite Star evaluation and every 60 months thereafter. Only 142 businesses out of more than 900,000 private sector employers in the state have a Carolina Star certification—they represent the best of the best in workplace safety.

For more information about the Carolina Star program, including joining the program, please contact LaMont Smith (lamont.smith@labor.nc.gov), Carolina Star’s recognition program manager, or call 919-707-7852 for more information.