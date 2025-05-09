Labor Commissioner Presents Annual Safety Awards to Roxboro Area Employers

Labor Commissioner Luke Farley, on behalf of the N.C. Department of Labor, recognized Roxboro-area employers and employees for exceptional safety records at the annual Safety Awards Banquet held Wednesday evening, April 17, at Homestead Steakhouse.

Hosted in partnership with the Roxboro Area Chamber of Commerce, the banquet celebrated companies that have gone above and beyond to protect workers and foster a strong culture of safety in the workplace.

In his address, Commissioner Farley highlighted the importance of collaboration and leadership in reducing injuries and building a safer North Carolina.

“As Labor Commissioner, my top priority is making sure North Carolina workers go home safe and healthy at the end of every workday,” Farley said. “It’s an honor to travel our state and recognize the businesses and individuals who’ve earned these safety awards — not just for what they’ve achieved, but for their daily commitment to creating safe workspaces.”

“Earning this recognition sends a powerful message to your team and to the business community: you care about your people, and you’re serious about safety,” Farley added. “We all have a role — workers, supervisors, managers, and the Department — in building a culture where safety isn’t just a rule, it’s a shared mission.”

The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements during the 2024 calendar year. All recipients recognized are based in Roxboro or surrounding areas.

To qualify for an award, a company must have no fatalities at the site for which the award is given. Gold Awards are presented to companies with a DART rate (cases involving days away, restricted duty, or job transfer) at least 50% below the statewide average for their industry. Silver Awards are based on days away from work, with the rate at least 50% below the industry average. These awards reflect a meaningful commitment to preventing injuries and improving safety outcomes.

The Roxboro banquet is one of more than two dozen being held across North Carolina this spring to recognize excellence in workplace safety.

For a full list of award recipients or to learn more about the Safety Awards Program, visit labor.nc.gov.

More information on the N.C. Department of Labor’s Safety Awards Program is available by calling 919-707-7855 or emailing Kiley Willard at kiley.willard@labor.nc.gov.