Gold Star Growers 31st Annual Awards Meeting

On Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, Labor Commissioner Luke Farley presented five awards to North Carolina farmers at the 31st Annual Gold Star Growers’ Meeting at the McKimmon Center on the campus of N.C. State University. The annual event featured an awards ceremony for growers who exceeded housing requirements as well as remarks from Labor Commissioner Luke Farley.

The Gold Star Growers’ Meeting has been a fundamental part of the Agricultural Safety and Health (ASH) Bureau since 1992. This program was established to recognize growers across the state who provide housing for farm workers which exceeds the minimum requirements. In addition, the recognition program encourages those who are not involved in the program to elevate their worker housing conditions to meet and/or exceed the existing standards. Eligibility for Gold Star Grower status is based in part on a preoccupancy inspection, but to be considered growers must meet the following basic requirements: register their housing at least 45 days prior to the expected arrival date of the workers, be 100% in compliance at the time of inspection and exceed the requirements. Some of the ways Gold Star Growers exceed the requirements include providing air conditioning, Wi-Fi, washing machines and clothes dryers, televisions and additional living and recreational spaces.

“Our Gold Star Growers are the best of the best—these farmers go above and beyond to provide safe, clean, and comfortable housing to their workers. Agriculture is the number one industry in our state, and these farmers are doing their part to make North Carolina the safest place to work and the best place to do business. I’m proud to recognize them for their commitment to our agricultural workers,” Commissioner Farley said. “I am also proud of the men and women of the ASH Bureau. Their work is critical to growers and workers. The ASH Bureau works diligently to maintain a high standard for farm workers’ housing across the state. Congratulations again to all the growers who meet and exceed those high standards.”

For the 2024 season, the department recognized 98 double gold star growers and 76 single gold star growers.

Award Recipients:

Outstanding New Construction: Gerald Tyner

Best Maintained Housing – Yadkin County: Matthews Family Farms

Best Maintained Housing – Sampson County: Millstream Farms Inc.

Best Maintained Housing – Pender County: Slocum Trail Farm LLC

Best New Housing: Nourse Farms

“I am so proud of the hard work our Gold Star Growers put forth every year,” ASH Bureau Chief Beth Rodman said. “Year after year, they spend a lot of time and money maintaining and improving their housing so that their workers can have a safe and comfortable place to live. Their dedication to providing the best housing they can for their workers is appreciated and not taken lightly. I also want to personally thank my ASH team. They work tirelessly each year to inspect 2,000 plus housing sites across the state, and their level of customer service, attention to detail, and commitment to the work they do is unsurpassed. I am honored to work with such a talented group of people.”

A congratulations is well deserved for all of the Gold Star Growers as well as those listed above who go above and beyond what it takes to provide top tier living quarters for their workers. To learn more about the ASH Bureau and the Gold Star Grower Program, contact ASH Bureau Chief Beth Rodman at Beth.Rodman@labor.nc.gov or visit Gold Star Grower Program | NC DOL.