Labor Commissioner Presents Annual Safety Awards to Charlotte and Concord Area Employers

Commissioner Luke Farley, on behalf of the N.C. Department of Labor, recognized Charlotte and Concord-area employers and employees at the annual Safety Awards Banquet, held Tuesday, April 8, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Charlotte.

During his keynote remarks, Commissioner Farley emphasized the importance of creating a statewide culture of workplace safety.

“As Labor Commissioner, my top priority is making sure North Carolina workers go home safe and healthy at the end of every workday. It’s an honor to travel our great state and recognize the businesses and individuals who’ve earned these safety awards – not just for what they’ve achieved, but for their daily commitment to creating safe workspaces.”

“Earning this recognition sends a powerful message to your team and to the business community: you care about your people, and you’re serious about safety. I congratulate each one of you on the award you’re receiving today.”

“We all have a role – workers, supervisors, managers, and the Department – in building a culture where safety isn’t just a rule, it’s a shared mission. Let’s keep working together to make North Carolina the safest place to work and the best place to do business.”

The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2024. Recipients recognized are located in Charlotte and surrounding counties.

Commissioner Farley provided keynote remarks at the event. The event was hosted by the Safety and Health Council of North Carolina.

To qualify for an award, businesses must be free of fatalities at the site for which the award is given. Gold awards are presented to companies with a DART rate at least 50% below the statewide average for their industry. Silver awards are based on cases involving days away from work, with the incidence rate at least 50% below the industry average. These distinctions reflect a serious commitment to preventing injuries and fostering safe workplaces.

The Charlotte banquet is one of several being held across the state this spring to recognize excellence in workplace safety. For a full list of 2025 award recipients or to learn more about the Safety Awards Program, visit labor.nc.gov.

More information on the N.C. Department of Labor’s Safety Awards Program is available by calling 919-707-7855 or emailing Kiley Willard at kiley.willard@labor.nc.gov.