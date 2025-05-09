Celebrate Mother's Day with "Beef, Besties and Bingo" at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Regional Farmers Market invites families to make unforgettable memories this Mother’s Day at the “Beef, Besties, and Bingo” celebration on Sunday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This fun-filled event combines free food, hands-on creativity and engaging activities to honor moms and best friends alike.

In celebration of National Beef Month, the event will feature a live cooking competition, “Can U Cook?”, at noon. Johnathan Rhodes and Chef Gillian will go head-to-head to create the ultimate beef taco—and attendees will decide the winner. Guests can sample the tacos free of charge, but quantities are limited, so early arrival is encouraged.

Creativity takes center stage during the “Sip & Create” workshop hosted by Jones Melts from noon to 2 p.m. Participants can choose from various DIY art projects such as wood signs, canvas art, ceramics and resin crafts while enjoying refreshing beverages from market vendors. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at jonesmelts.eventbrite.com. Advanced registration is required via email at mailto:jonesmelts@gmail.com or on Instagram at @spakandle.

In another highlight of the day, Moon’s Honey House will host a live beehive demonstration inside a secure observation cage. Visitors can watch expert beekeepers work with real honeybees and even try to spot the queen bee—the royal mother of the hive.

Families and kids are also encouraged to join in the fun of “Livestock Bingo”, a free, educational game that puts a fun twist on traditional bingo. Participants will test their knowledge of farm animals and agricultural terms while competing for prizes provided by local vendors.

“This event is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate Mother’s Day while showcasing the best of North Carolina agriculture,” said Amie Newsome, market manager. “There’s something here for everyone—great food, fun games and hands-on activities.”

Operated by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market supports local farmers, artisans and small businesses by providing a vibrant, community-oriented marketplace. The market is open Wednesdays – Sundays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 1801 Yorkmont Rd. Admission and parking are free. For more information on events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website, or follow along on Facebook.

