DEADLINE ALERT for IBTA, NPWR, CAR, and NSSC: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA)

Class Period: May 9, 2024 – February 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 21, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Kroger’s contract was at-will; (2) a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning; (3) despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Ibotta shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

NET Power Inc. (NYSE: NPWR)

Class Period: June 9, 2023 – March 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Net Power was unlikely to complete Project Permian on schedule, and the project was likely to be significantly more expensive than Defendants had represented, because of, inter alia, supply chain issues and numerous site- and region-specific challenges; (2) accordingly, Defendants’ projections regarding the time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were unrealistic; (3) the increased time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a NET Power shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR)

Class Period: February 16, 2024 – February 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Avis crafted and implemented a plan to significantly accelerate its fleet rotation in the fourth quarter of 2024; (2) the foregoing acceleration shortened the useful life of the majority of the Company’s vehicles in the Americas segment, thereby reducing their recoverable value; (3) as a result, Avis would be forced to recognize billions of dollars in impairment charges and incur substantial losses; (4) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on the Company’s financial results; (5) accordingly, Avis’s financial and/or business prospects were overstated; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Avis Budget shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)

Class Period: February 5, 2024 – February 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was simply not equipped to adequately forecast demand for its products or otherwise minimized the impact of potential demand fluctuations to continue to promote its lofty margin projections which relied upon continually increased sales volumes; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Napco shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

