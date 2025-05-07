Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $4.2 Million to Drive Manufacturing Innovation, Help Businesses Grow, and Create Opportunities for Pennsylvanians in Two Counties

In 2025, PIDA has approved $16,585,073 in low interest loans that have resulted in $37,770,676 in private investment, 51 full-time jobs being created, and 85 existing jobs being retained.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of two new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support manufacturing and business expansion. The projects are expected to create at least three new, full-time jobs and retain 27 positions.

In 2025, PIDA has approved $16,585,073 in low interest loans that have resulted in $37,770,676 in private investment and supported the creation of 51 full-time jobs and retention of another 85 full-time jobs.

“These PIDA loans will help a Dauphin County business to grow and create new jobs and help Allegheny County and the surrounding region advance as a hub for manufacturing innovation,” said Secretary Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is laser-focused on transforming Pennsylvania into an economic powerhouse and PIDA loans help give businesses the tools they need to help make that happen here in the Commonwealth.”

The approved projects are in Allegheny and Dauphin counties:

Allegheny County

The Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern PA (RIDC) was approved for a 15-year, $2,250,000 loan at a 5.25 percent fixed interest rate to become the lead developer of the Neighborhood 91 complex, located at the Pittsburgh International Airport. RIDC will acquire an existing 44,683-square-foot building with four current tenants located in Findlay Township ― expanding and enhancing the property as a global advanced manufacturing Innovation Campus. The RIDC will then develop approximately 195 acres of Neighborhood 91 by constructing new buildings, parking and driveways, completing tenant improvements, installing landscaping and lighting, and managing and providing maintenance to the improvements on the Innovation Campus. Additional financing consists of a $1,000,000 Economic Development Fund (EDF) loan, a $1,000,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant, a $1,996,712 equity contribution from Allegheny County Airport Authority, and a $2,250,000 equity contribution from RIDC. The total project cost is $8,496,712.

Dauphin County

HSS Property Group, LLC, the affiliated real estate holding company for Hidden Still Spirits, Inc., through the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation, was approved for a 10-year, $2,000,000 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to acquire and renovate its historically leased property at 525 Rear West Chocolate Avenue and 425 North 1st Street, in Hershey, Derry Township. The property is a multi-tenant complex of six industrial buildings located at 425, 505, 515, and 525 West Chocolate Avenue. Hidden Still Spirits, Inc. is the primary tenant, occupying approximately 51,000 square feet of space, with the remaining 29,300 square feet being leased to other tenants. Additional financing is through a $5,000,000 loan from M&T Bank and $1,098,021 in equity. Hidden Still Spirits will maintain its on-site restaurant and distillery store at the property, retaining 27 jobs and creating three new positions. The total project cost is $8,098,021.

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. The 2024-25 enacted budget made significant investments aligned with the overall 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

Gov. Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for over $160 million in total new and expanded investments to implement the Commonwealth’s economic development strategy and increase Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gap

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gap $1 million for veteran small business assistance

for veteran small business assistance $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $3 million increase for proactive marketing to attract new businesses to Pennsylvania

