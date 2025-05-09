Janice Debo Celebrates 30 Years of Empowering Teams from a Career in Sales to Becoming a Personal Development Coach

Personal Development Training and Coaching Janice Debo has been elevating teams for three decades, helping leaders unlock success with a focus on communication and trust-building.

Janice Debo celebrates 30 years of professional impact, reflecting on a journey from sales, marketing, and communication to building confidence as a Personal Development Training & Coaching professional. Tapping into a wealth of knowledge and firsthand experiences, Debo guides teams and leaders through the path of professional and personal growth, helping them foster connections and drive long-lasting success.

Her services, built on three decades of experience, provide personalized and result-focused strategies for clarity, confidence, and resilience. These range from Training & Development, Coaching & Networking, and Professional Writing Services. Through tailored workshops, conflict resolution techniques, time and stress management coaching, high-quality, SEO-optimized, compelling content, and more, she elevates communication, strengthens connections, and amplifies clients’ voices.

Understanding that every team, every leader, and every business is on their own journey, Debo meets them exactly where they’re at and takes them where they want to be. Whether it’s sales teams, first-time entrepreneurs, or environments facing conflict, her real-world strategies, combined with innate communication skills and an open mind, address every client’s unique needs with purpose and precision.

“When people find me, I never assume they can just fit into a mold. Cookie-cutter solutions simply don’t cut it, neither in life nor in business,” she stresses. “Some elements are non-negotiable, essential to building an unshakeable foundation: trust, communication, innovation, and organizational skills. But the journey to getting there is different for every team, and my job is to create that personalized roadmap.”

For this professional, every collaboration begins with a PATH Elements Assessment, a profound tool that aligns individuals with their elements. As a PATH Elements Facilitator, Debo taps into this powerful framework to understand teams and leaders better, categorizing their personality in Fire, Earth, Wind, and Water. The model provides an in-depth look into one’s strengths and weaknesses, illuminating the path to professional and personal fulfillment.

Since Debo shifted her career trajectory to Personal Development Coaching in 2017, she has seen firsthand that often, people’s positions don’t align with their elements. “It’s easy to imagine that Fire individuals make fierce and driven leaders. Wind, on the other hand, is all about creative flow and freedom. Think marketing teams, writers, or social media managers,” she says. “While water is associated with adaptability and resilience, Earth is solid. Its grounded traits are proven effective in accounting or other admin positions.”

By assessing teams’ elements, Debo can suggest changes that place people in more fitting roles. The benefits are two-fold, leading to happier workers and more productive workplaces. To further fuel her mission of enriching businesses with confidence and clarity, Debo released Courage Confidence Connections Journal: Self-Discovery, Reflection, Daily Encouragement and Affirmation Workbook. A collection of nearly 100 blogs Debo wrote throughout her career, this literary work is all about learning from experience by prompting transformative questions. Her journal can be purchased through her website, where one will receive a signed copy and a handwritten note from Janice.

Beyond authorship, Debo sparks transformations through the Courage, Confidence, & Connections podcast. Each episode delves into the stories of leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and employees from all walks of life. Through raw conversations, Debo unveils the failures and victories that shaped their path to success. For her innovative approach and genuine passion, Debo has also been recognized as Local Business Person of the Year in 2022, 2024, and 2025.

Looking at her accolades and illustrious offerings, it’s tough to believe that this personal development coaching journey started from self-doubt. Having excelled across sales and marketing teams for over 20 years, Debo has built a reputation for connecting professionals and advising leaders. But it wasn’t until a colleague asked, “Why don’t you get paid for what you actually do?” that she ever considered coaching. Her response? “People would never pay me for that!”

Despite initial fears, Debo took the advice, embarking on what quickly turned into a life-changing journey. And the best testament to her power? The words of empowered clients who unlocked their full potential, like Carol Cathey of Tradesman Electric: “Our company recently had the pleasure to work with Janice for an executive offsite, and we couldn't be happier with the results. Janice facilitated our two-day event and kept it engaging and fun, but still professional. She guided us through her PATH Elements and Communications programs. She not only taught us valuable techniques for better collaboration and problem-solving but also helped us build trust and improve our leadership skills.”

