Governor Hochul Signs New Legislation to Support Businesses, Create Jobs and Build the Economy of the Future

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed new legislation as part of the FY26 Enacted Budget that will support small businesses and grow New York’s economy. Governor Hochul’s economic development initiatives include helping small businesses grow through access to capital, new contracting opportunities, and disaster recovery support; doubling down on semiconductors and advanced manufacturing; supporting transformative, community-driven projects, and boosting the state’s creative economy.

“We’re making New York the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation, creating jobs and economic opportunity in every corner of the Empire State,” Governor Hochul said. “By providing access to low-interest capital and investing in innovative industries like semiconductor manufacturing, we’re not just creating jobs, we’re positioning New York as a leader in the industries of tomorrow. These investments will ensure our businesses can thrive, attract new industries, and help communities grow across the state.”

Helping Small Business Thrive in New York

Support Small Businesses With Low Interest Capital

High interest rates can incapacitate small businesses—which often pay higher borrowing rates due to their reduced collateral and higher risk profiles as compared to larger firms—preventing them from investing in expansion and creating new jobs. The successful Linked Deposit Program, which helps small businesses borrow at more affordable rates, has lowered the interest rate for nearly 6,000 businesses, resulting in $2 billion in bank lending, and leveraging over $4 billion in new capital investments by New York State businesses.

In response to demand that far exceeds supply, Governor Hochul will launch the Low Interest Capital program (LINC), an expansion of the Linked Deposit Program, to help support hundreds of additional small businesses across the state. LINC will nearly double the funding available for linked deposits from $560 million to $1.1 billion.

Increase Opportunities for MWBEs in State Procurement

The FY26 Enacted Budget will eliminate barriers for minority and women-owned businesses to contract with state agencies and authorities by increasing the discretionary purchasing threshold from $750,000 to $1.5 million when buying from NYS Certified MWBEs. This builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to expanding opportunities for MWBE firms while bringing the State’s threshold into alignment with those of the MTA and New York City.

Help Small Businesses Recover After Natural Disasters

As extreme weather events become more common, Governor Hochul is modernizing the Empire State Jobs Retention Program to provide a lifeline for businesses impacted by a natural disaster. The overhaul will allow small businesses to receive financial incentives through the Jobs Retention Program for the first time, while streamlining burdensome eligibility criteria and focusing assistance on the immediate aftermath of natural disasters when it is most impactful.

Doubling Down on Semiconductors and Advanced Manufacturing

Grow the Semiconductor Industry and Build the Semiconductor Supply Chain

New York has emerged as a leader in the semiconductor industry through the Green CHIPS program, attracting over $120 billion in private sector investment. Much of that success is owed to New York’s Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program, which encourages businesses to locate or expand in New York by providing Excelsior tax credits after meeting job creation and investment thresholds. While New York State continues to lead in bringing semiconductor manufacturing home to our state, multiple states are vying to attract the related supply-chain companies that are looking to do business with those manufacturers.

The FY26 Enacted Budget doubles down on Excelsior with a new, enhanced benefit tier for semiconductor supply chain companies; a new program to provide tax credits for large-scale semiconductor R&D investments of $100 million or more in qualified expenditures; a new semiconductor manufacturing workforce training incentive; and an overall 5-year extension of the Excelsior program.

Promote Opportunity With Electric Readiness for Underdeveloped Properties

New York State is attracting investment in new manufacturing and high-tech development faster than existing energy system planning and funding mechanisms can accommodate, and we need more power-ready sites — a key factor in where companies decide to locate. Indeed, lack of speedy connection to reliable power is often cited as a primary reason for advanced manufacturers taking their business, and jobs, towards other states or opportunities.

Locating at a power-ready site can shave years off the timeline between site selection and a plant’s opening day. Extending transmission and electrical infrastructure to more sites around the State will help unlock equitable economic growth and supercharge our ability to connect New Yorkers with the advanced manufacturing jobs of the future.

To help land more business and jobs in New York, Governor Hochul will launch a new $300 million program — Promote Opportunity with Electric Readiness for Underdeveloped Properties (POWER UP) — to fund the proactive development of electric capacity to create power-ready sites and attract new businesses to the state. Governor Hochul is seeding the fund with $100 million this year, which will allow for the proactive development of dozens of sites.

POWER UP will not only alleviate bottlenecks to connect businesses to power but will help defray electrical costs for regional consumers, who under our current regulatory structure are often left to foot the bill for grid improvements prompted by one particular project within their region. POWER UP will defray those costs by interjecting state capital dollars into projects that provide overwhelming public and economic benefits.

Empire State Development (ESD) will provide economic development expertise to ensure the fund helps prepare sites that are strongly positioned to host manufacturing operations that will create jobs in New York State.

The Department of Public Service will provide expertise in utility capital planning and will identify opportunities for project sites that bundle clean energy resources together.

Double Down on Shovel-Ready Sites for Modern Manufacturing

While New York State is a leader in business attraction, large scale manufacturing and industrial firms can only continue to locate and expand here if sufficient shovel-ready space is available.

Governor Hochul established the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) program to build shovel-ready sites across New York and ensure the State is prepared to capitalize on high-value opportunities. Since its launch in 2022, FAST NY has committed over $175 million to 20 projects, transforming nearly 3,000 acres of previously underutilized land into future economic engines of the State.

This year’s Enacted Budget includes $100 million to launch a new round of FAST NY that prioritizes semiconductor manufacturing and supply chain projects as well as cleantech and green economy projects. This new round of funding will include a focus on equipping sites with utility access, including renewable and clean energy.

Strengthening Communities and Promoting Economic Growth

Transform Regional Economic Development With High-Impact Projects

The Regional Economic Development Councils (REDCs) have driven significant progress across New York, but their current funding limits make it difficult to support large-scale, game-changing projects. To address this, Governor Hochul will refocus the REDC initiative on transformative projects that serve as high-impact economic anchors such as cultural venues, waterfront revitalization efforts, and mixed-use development projects. This new approach will maximize the benefits that REDC awards deliver for local communities and regional economies, driving growth and revitalization in every corner of the state. Governor Hochul’s FY26 Enacted Budget includes $150 million to support the REDCs.

Continue To Revitalize Our Downtowns and Rural Communities

Governor Hochul is committed to supporting New York State’s downtowns, large and small, and recognizes that the strength of the State lies in its partnerships with local governments. By working together to create economically, socially, and environmentally healthy community centers through downtown revitalization, the State and local governments can make life better for New Yorkers and help secure the long-term well-being of the state. To further revitalize our communities, the Enacted Budget provides $100 million for another round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), which has been transforming downtown neighborhoods into vibrant communities where the next generation of New Yorkers will want to live, work, and raise families. Participating communities are nominated by the State’s 10 REDCs based on the downtown’s potential for transformation. Each winning community is awarded funding to develop a downtown strategic investment plan and implement key projects that advance the community’s vision for revitalization.

To support New York’s rural communities, the State will continue its investment in the NY Forward program, designed to advance the renaissance of our smaller downtowns. New York’s hamlets and villages serve as commercial and social centers, and support our agricultural, recreational, and tourism economies. Recognizing the distinct needs of smaller communities and their niche historical and cultural assets, the Enacted Budget includes another round of $100 million in funding for rural and smaller communities. Like the DRI program, NY Forward communities are selected in partnership with the REDCs, and the Department of State (DOS) will lead the community through an abbreviated planning process to develop a slate of readily implementable projects. The State’s investment in projects that demonstrate their ability to accelerate revitalization will strengthen the competitiveness and improve the future trajectory of New York State’s small communities and larger urban centers.

Renew Our Commitment to Our State’s Capital City

This year’s Executive Budget launches the Championing Albany’s Potential (CAP) Initiative, an inclusive, State-led effort to invest $400 million to revitalize the downtown core of Albany—in partnership with local stakeholders and backed by significant State resources to catalyze change. The CAP Initiative includes $200 million to make real investments into tangible strategies and projects to revitalize Albany, such as: targeted strategies that address public safety and quality of life; revitalizing vacant or dated anchor institutions; reinvigorating commercial corridors; repurposing vacant and underutilized commercial buildings for housing and other new uses; leveraging open spaces and key public assets; coordinating with ongoing planning efforts related to the redevelopment of I-787 and the Livingston Avenue rail bridge; and creating new reasons to work, visit, or live in downtown Albany. This historic investment also includes up to $150 million to renovate the New York State Museum and upgrade the exhibits to be more inviting to visitors, including families, as well as funding for the State to temporarily supplement Albany’s public safety efforts by offering enhanced State Police resources to reduce crime and increase community policing in key corridors.

Informed by conversations with local stakeholders, the CAP Initiative will play out through a comprehensive community engagement process with the public, elected representatives, and community leaders to identify key opportunities to promote business development, bolster public safety, build out community anchors, encourage housing, and enhance affordability.

Fueling New York’s Creative Economy

Investments in Arts and Culture

The FY26 Enacted Budget builds on Governor Hochul’s record investments in the New York State Council on the Arts, which provides critical support for New York’s robust nonprofit creative sector. This includes more than $80 million in general operating support grants for nonprofit arts and culture organizations and individual artists; $80 million in capital funding to support critical renovation and expansion projects; and continued funding for two new programs established in the FY25 Budget to empower artists to take stage in the State’s continued economic growth – Cultivating Havens for the Arts through Regional Murals (CHARM NY), which will fund the design and installation of public murals in communities across New York; and the “State of the Arts” Fellowship Program, which will place artist fellows at State agencies to advance public policy goals through creative approaches.

Cement New York’s Status as a Global Capital for Media Production

The FY26 Enacted Budget strengthens and modernizes a range of programs to ensure that New York remains the premier destination for both traditional and new media production. This includes: