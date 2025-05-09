Noreen Hogan Elected Vice President of IIUSA, The Leading EB-5 Industry Trade Group

Hogan, President of CMB Regional Centers, has officially been elected for a third term

DALLAS, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB) today announced that Noreen Hogan (President, CMB) has been reelected as Vice President of Invest in the USA (IIUSA), the leading industry trade group for the EB-5 Immigrant-Investor Program.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as Vice President of IIUSA,” said Hogan “I look forward to continuing our work to advance, enable and improve the EB-5 Regional Center program.”

IIUSA, the investment-based immigration industry’s leading advocacy group, brings together more than 200 EB-5 Regional Center members around a shared purpose: stimulating the United States economy by cultivating foreign investments that create American jobs. IIUSA’s work has been integral in generating $32 billion in investment, creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and revitalizing communities across the country.

“EB-5 is at an inflection point, and IIUSA’s mission has never been more vital,” said Hogan “As leaders from across the Regional Center industry, it is our responsibility to ensure the EB-5 program remains a sustainable source of capital for job-creating projects and a viable pathway to permanent residency for investors.”

A pioneer in the Regional Center industry, CMB’s track record demonstrates both the promise and the potential of EB-5 to harness the power of foreign investment to reinvigorate American communities. An acronym for “California Military Base”, CMB was founded in 1997 with a focus on leveraging EB-5 to revitalize former military bases in California. CMB’s first EB-5 projects laid the groundwork for McClellan Air Force Base and Norton Air Force Base to transform into McClellan Park (the largest master-planned community in California) and the San Bernardino International Airport, respectively.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB Regional Centers (CMB) has been a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 28 years, with its first regional center designation approved in 1997. Since then, CMB has assisted over 6,600 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on partnerships that have undergone United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB and the EB-5 program, visit the CMB website or contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aec911c-0e36-4883-ad33-9a1ce84654d7

Noreen Hogan President of CMB Regional Centers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.