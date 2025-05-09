DPS Seizes Estimated $400,000 Worth of Cocaine (South Texas Region)

LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than a dozen bundles of cocaine during a traffic stop in Webb Co.

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, around 9:00 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety personnel conducted a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet pickup in Laredo. During the stop, the Trooper observed indicators of criminal activity that prompted further investigation.

With assistance from a Laredo Police Department K-9, a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 15 kilograms of cocaine. The cocaine has an estimated street value of nearly $400,000. The male driver was immediately taken into custody and charged with delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.

(DPS - South Texas Region)