Governor Newsom appointed co-chair of U.S. Climate Alliance
The Alliance, consisting of 24 bipartisan governors, represents nearly 60% of the U.S. economy and 55% of the U.S. population. Governor Newsom and Governor Evers were appointed co-chairs by the coalition’s members and will serve a one-year term. The Alliance’s executive committee also consists of New York Governor and outgoing co-chair Kathy Hochul, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer, and Washington Governor Bob Ferguson.
This appointment follows Governor Newsom’s announcement in March that he will serve as co-chair of America Is All In – an expansive coalition of state, local, tribal, private sector, and non-profit leaders supporting climate efforts at the subnational level.
