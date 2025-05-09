Upbring Applauds Gov. Abbott for Signing SB 569 into Law, Expanding Virtual and Hybrid Learning Across Texas

Austin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring proudly celebrates the passage of Texas Senate Bill 569 (SB 569), a transformative step forward in modern education for at-risk youth. Aligned with the recommendations from the Texas Commission on Virtual Education, this new law allows school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to offer approved virtual and hybrid courses through the Texas Education Agency.

SB 569 establishes a flexible, student-centered framework that broadens access to advanced coursework, dual credit opportunities and personalized instruction. It supports students and families statewide by meeting diverse learning needs and preparing students for educational success, which is critical for lifelong wellbeing.

“The successes of the past few years have demonstrated the critical need for access to virtual and hybrid learning, especially as we continue discussions on the broader topic of school choice,” said Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney. “This legislation offers a modern structure that empowers school districts to meet the needs of students, whether through access to virtual calculus, French language, hybrid CTE programs, dual credit offerings or flexible instruction for children in foster care. For many students and families, this is not only an essential choice—it’s an essential lifeline. SB 569 is about kids!”

Upbring extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and Rep. Keith Bell for championing this critical legislation. Their leadership reflects a strong commitment to students facing unique challenges, such as navigating foster care, juvenile justice involvement or other disruptions to their education.

“It’s also a powerful way to expand access to advanced courses, career training, and lifelong learning for anyone seeking or needing more flexible education options,” said Bettencourt, the bill’s author.

“Education is a cornerstone of child wellbeing—it has the power to transform lives and even prevent abuse before it begins,” said Mike Loo, president and CEO of Upbring. “SB 569 ensures students can learn in the environment that works best for them—whether in person, online or a blend of both—while equipping students, parents and teachers with the tools they need to thrive. By supporting children academically and personally, we are helping build brighter futures that will last for generations.”

Upbring supported SB 569 through active advocacy, including a day at the Texas Capitol, where a Trinity Charter Schools (TCS) student shared their virtual education journey with key legislative offices. Their story was a powerful reminder that those most affected by policy bring valuable insight that can shape more responsive and effective solutions.

The new law ensures that programs like TCS—which serve at-risk students with structured learning, credit recovery and career exploration—can continue to thrive. Since 2003, TCS has provided a supportive, academically rich environment tailored to each student’s needs.

"Many of the youth we serve through our therapeutic programs need flexible, customizable learning pathways," added Loo. "SB 569 is a vital step in ensuring they receive the education and support they need to succeed."

The passage of SB 569 fills a critical gap left after the expiration of prior virtual education law in 2023, which had temporarily been bridged by a Governor’s Executive Order. For years, Upbring has advocated for a permanent and robust solution. This new law delivers just that—establishing clear standards and a lasting framework for virtual and hybrid education in Texas.

To learn more about Upbring’s advocacy and educational initiatives, visit Upbring.org. Stay informed by following Upbring on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Upbring

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We deliver a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. By shifting perspectives and re-imagining current systems, we are securing a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

Attachment

Valerie Villarreal Upbring (956)-240-3376 valerie.villarreal@upbring.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.