"The Machines Are Now Teaching Themselves": Former Billion Dollar Hedge Fund Manager Says Elon Musk’s Dojo Will Reshape America’s AI Future—Starting June 1st

BALTIMORE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to veteran technology analyst and former Wall Street insider Enrique Abeyta, Elon Musk’s next move won’t just change Tesla—it could redefine how every AI system in America learns, adapts, and makes decisions.

At the center of this transformation is a self-training supercomputer Musk calls Dojo . Built to power the future of autonomous machines, Dojo runs on a proprietary chip that, according to Abeyta’s analysis, is “six times more powerful than Nvidia’s best-selling chip” —a deliberate step away from dependency on traditional chipmakers.

“This is all part of Elon’s master plan to become the leader in autonomous AI,” Abeyta says. “We’re not just talking about an upgrade to driving—we’re talking about machines that teach themselves and navigate the world without human help.”

June 1st: The Moment the AI Learns to Drive

According to Abeyta, June 1st, 2025 may mark a turning point in AI history.

That’s the date Elon Musk has said Tesla will release its most advanced full self-driving software—powered entirely by the Dojo system.

“It’s a fully automated car with no mirrors, no pedals, and no steering wheels,” says Abeyta. “Just AI. That’s it.”

Tesla’s AI already processes over 160 billion frames of video daily through its neural network—training itself through real-world experience at a scale unmatched by any competitor.

“With the latest software… Elon Musk’s AI can already drive a car without any help from humans,” Abeyta notes.

The Rise of Autonomous Systems

But in Abeyta’s view, this isn't just about transportation—it’s about creating the backbone for machine-first decision making across industries.

“Once you build a system that can perceive, adapt, and respond in the real world—without a human in the loop—you’ve built something bigger than a driving assistant. You’ve built a digital brain,” he explains.

And that “digital brain” won’t be limited to Tesla vehicles.

As Morgan Stanley noted:

“Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry. It can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models.”

That includes smart factories, autonomous drones, medical robotics, and next-generation logistics systems—anywhere machines need to interpret vision and make decisions.

A New American Infrastructure

Enrique believes this is happening at exactly the right moment—when the U.S. is making artificial intelligence a national infrastructure priority.

“President Trump just signed an executive order called ‘Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,’” Abeyta says. “He wants to accelerate the development of AI because he understands it’s a matter of national security.”

Behind the scenes, the key company working with Musk to power Dojo is now “expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

“That’s not just a partnership,” Abeyta adds. “That’s a coordinated push to make America the world leader in autonomous systems.”

A New Era of Machine-Driven Progress

Abeyta also believes Musk is preparing to scale Dojo far beyond Tesla:

“Dojo has the potential to become a sellable service that we would offer to other companies in the same way that Amazon Web Services offers web services,” Musk said.

To Abeyta, that marks a new phase of AI development—from company tool to national platform.

“This isn’t hype,” he says. “I believe Elon Musk is building the most powerful AI infrastructure in the world. And it’s only just beginning.”

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former Wall Street hedge fund manager who spent over 25 years analyzing breakthrough technologies and managing nearly $4 billion in institutional capital. Known for identifying paradigm shifts early—including the rise of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems—Abeyta now leads Breaking Profits, a research platform focused on tracking the next phase of technological transformation across defense, infrastructure, and machine intelligence.

