Blackshape lands in Istanbul for IFTE 2025-The International Flight Training Exhibition



ISTANBUL, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackshape S.p.A., part of the high-tech Italian industrial Holding Angel (active in the railway, aerospace, and digital mechatronics sectors), is among the leading players at the International Flight Training Exhibition (IFTE), taking place in Istanbul from May 9 to 11, 2025.

At this key event for the global flight training ecosystem, Blackshape will present its next-generation trainer aircraft while looking with interest at potential areas of mutual interest with Turkish aerospace stakeholders. As part of its international development approach, the company is open to evaluating potential avenues for collaboration, including technology exchange and licensed production, with a view to fostering long-term industrial synergies.

On display and available for demo flights at IFTE will be the Blackshape Gabriél, the company’s flagship solution for basic military and civil pilot training. Certified by both EASA and FAA and available with Lycoming and Rotax powerplants, the Gabriél combines a sleek carbon-composite airframe, full tandem cockpit layout, and redundant avionics suite to deliver unmatched training value.

The Gabriél is designed to play a central role in the new generation of flight training, combining cutting-edge performance technology with exceptional performance. Blackshape’s development roadmap includes turboprop and hybrid-electric variants both in tandem and side-by-side configuration, reflecting the company’s vision for a more sustainable and mission-adaptable aviation future.

“Participating in IFTE 2025 is a strategic opportunity to strengthen our international presence and showcase the Gabriél as a benchmark platform for flight training,” said Niccolò Chierroni, CEO of Blackshape. “We are excited to explore new partnerships with Turkish and international stakeholders, with the goal of building a more efficient and innovative global ecosystem together.”

Blackshape will be present at its stand (A21 + A22) to offer a first-hand experience of the performance, design, and innovation that define the Gabriel aircraft – and to explore new frontiers for cooperation in pilot training excellence.

