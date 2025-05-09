Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging to Expand Operations in Costa Rica

New production site will enhance Nelipak’s capacity and capabilities to support the Costa Rica life sciences hub

CRANSTON, R.I., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak® Corporation (“Nelipak®”), a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications, announced that it will establish a new packaging production site in Grecia, Alajuela Costa Rica. Nelipak® has operated in Costa Rica since 2012 providing thermoformed trays, die cut mounting cards, and other products for the growing medical device manufacturing community. The new site, which is expected to open by mid-2026, will expand and enhance Nelipak’s capacity and capabilities in Costa Rica to support customer growth in Costa Rica and throughout the Caribbean and Central America region.

“We are excited to announce another major investment in our global operating footprint in order to support customers on a global, regional, and local basis,” said Pat Chambliss, CEO of Nelipak. “Costa Rica is a significant and growing hub for medical device manufacturing and this investment demonstrates our commitment to serve customers in the region with world-class local production.”

The new site, located in Costa Rica Green Valley, will include a 60,000 square-foot new construction Class-A industrial building which will be built to Nelipak® specifications by industry partner Portafolio Inmobiliario. The site will be ISO 13485 certified and will include ISO-7 cleanroom manufacturing space.

"We are pleased to welcome the multinational company to Costa Rica Green Valley. The start of their construction marks an important step in the consolidation of our project as an ideal ecosystem for leading global companies. We are proud to be part of Nelipak’s growth in Costa Rica and to continue driving projects that combine innovation, sustainability, and world-class development,” said Roberto Arguello, Project Director of Portafolio Inmobiliario.

Production capabilities at the site will include thin-gauge thermoforming for medical device trays and blisters; heavy-gauge thermoforming for deep draw tubs and trays, and die cut pouch cards and inserts. The site will also offer expanded warehousing space to support local warehousing and distribution of Nelipak’s comprehensive line of flexible healthcare packaging products. The site will also allow for future building expansion to meet capacity and capability expansion requirements.

About Nelipak®

Nelipak® is a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions including rigid and flexible sterile-barrier packaging for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Nelipak® offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With 1,400 employees and 11 sites globally, including 6 sites in North America (US, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico) and 5 sites in Europe (Ireland, Netherlands, UK), Nelipak® is committed to delivering superior quality, service, and customer experience through world-class cleanroom manufacturing. For more information, visit www.nelipak.com.

